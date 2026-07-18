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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am as CM Rekha Gupta makes big announcement

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am as CM Rekha Gupta makes big announcement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that restaurants, cafes and other eateries in the national capital can remain open till 4 AM, giving football fans the perfect opportunity to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am as CM Rekha Gupta makes big announcement
Delhi cafes and restaurants will remain open till 4 am. (Courtesy: X)
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Delhi’s restaurants and cafes can stay open until 4 am this weekend, thanks to a special announcement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The move caters to the city’s football fans eager to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Argentina faces Spain. The much-anticipated match starts at 12:30 am IST on July 20.

For Argentina, it’s a shot at their fourth World Cup title—and their second in a row. All eyes are on Lionel Messi, who, at 39, returns to the world stage once more. His opponent is Spain’s 19-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, who grew up idolizing Messi. It’s not just a battle for the trophy; it’s a meeting of two generations, two continents, and two football giants. This is also the first time in 60 years a World Cup final features both the South American and European champions.

“This is a night football fans in Delhi won’t want to miss. History is about to be made, and our city is ready,” Gupta posted on X. She also pointed out that Delhi’s “24×7 business-friendly operating framework,” part of ongoing reforms to make business easier in the city, allows restaurants, cafes, and other approved venues to open late for fans.

The city’s extended weekend hours mean friends, families, and football lovers can come together to witness the final from cafes and restaurants throughout the capital. The announcement, tagged #FIFAWorldCup2026, has already sparked excitement across Delhi.

As for the game itself, expectations are high. The Opta supercomputer gives Spain a 59.46% chance of taking home the trophy, while Argentina holds a 40.54% chance at defending their 2022 win. The final will be played at New York’s MetLife Stadium, usually home to the NFL’s Giants and Jets, but now transformed into the New York-New Jersey Stadium for this world football spectacle.

With great football, a historic matchup, and Delhi’s nightlife buzzing well into the morning, this final has all the makings of an unforgettable night.

Also read| FIFA President thanks Zee Entertainment for promoting football in India, hopes to welcome nation to future World Cup

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