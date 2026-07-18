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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 7 interesting facts that make Argentina vs Spain historic

Ahead of the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and defending champions Argentina on Sunday, here are seven fascinating facts about the trophy, prize money, referees, fines, and more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 7 interesting facts that make Argentina vs Spain historic
7 interesting facts about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to come to an exciting end on Sunday as defending champions Argentina take on European champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The 39-year-old Lionel Messi is probably playing his last FIFA World Cup and will be looking to end his tournament journey on a high note by winning back-to-back titles. On the other hand, Spain will aim to lift their second title and stop the defending champions from scripting history. Ahead of the super-exciting final, here are seven interesting facts every football fan must know.

7 interesting facts about FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

  • The team that wins the FIFA World Cup doesn't keep the real trophy; they lift the original trophy during the ceremony, but it always remains FIFA's property. The winning team gets a gold-plated replica to keep permanently.
  • The FIFA World Cup trophy weighs 6.175 kilograms and stands 14.5 inches tall. It is made from 18-carat gold with a bae featuring two bands of malachite.
  • Each yellow card costs the team a $12,500 fine, which can surge to $18,800 if two yellow cards are shown in the same game.
  • A straight red card costs $25,000, and if five players on the same team get carded, FIFA can add another $18,800 fine.
  • Each team that has qualified gets $1.5 million just to prepare, and FIFA also provides a dedicated vehicle fleet and equipment truck to every nation.
  • The total prize pool of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is $871 million, with the winning team walking away with $50 million in prize money. Even teams which got eliminated in the group stage get $9 million.
  • Referees in the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 earn a guaranteed base fee of around $100,000, which is up from $70,000 in the previous edition.

Whats App Image 2026 07 16 at 8 51 33 AM

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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