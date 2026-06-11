FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA President Gianni Infantino defends handling of visa issues ahead of World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the organisation's handling of visa issues ahead of the World Cup, saying FIFA cannot override government decisions.

As the FIFA World Cup prepares to kick off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the organisation's handling of visa-related concerns, stressing that football's governing body does not have the authority to influence immigration decisions made by sovereign nations.

Speaking in Mexico City ahead of the tournament's opening match, Infantino responded to criticism surrounding the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Artan and concerns over travel arrangements involving certain participating nations.

The FIFA chief acknowledged that such situations are unfortunate but emphasised that visa approvals ultimately remain under the control of national governments.

Somali Referee's World Cup dream put on hold

One of the major talking points ahead of the tournament has been the case of Omar Artan, who was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

Artan reportedly arrived in the United States to take part in the competition but was denied entry by immigration authorities. US officials cited concerns regarding alleged links to individuals suspected of involvement with extremist organisations.

Infantino expressed disappointment over the development but said FIFA continues to work quietly behind the scenes whenever issues arise.

According to him, public criticism does not always help resolve complex matters involving government agencies, and FIFA remains committed to exploring possible solutions wherever it can.

FIFA defends tournament arrangements

The FIFA president also pointed to the participation of Iran in the competition as an example of the organisation's efforts to manage complicated logistical and political challenges. The Iranian team has established its base in Mexico and will travel to the United States for matches as required during the tournament.

Infantino maintained that FIFA's role is to facilitate football while respecting the laws and decisions of host nations.

He added that despite recent controversies, the governing body remains confident about its decision to award hosting rights to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ticket pricing under scrutiny

Beyond visa concerns, FIFA has also faced criticism over the high cost of some World Cup tickets. Authorities in several US states are reviewing aspects of the tournament's ticket-pricing model.

Infantino, however, defended FIFA's approach, stating that extensive legal and commercial reviews were conducted before ticket sales began. He also argued that only a small number of complaints had been received compared to the millions of tickets sold.

With the expanded 48-team tournament set to begin, FIFA remains focused on delivering what is expected to be the biggest World Cup in the competition's history.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.