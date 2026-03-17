FIFA World Cup 2026 faces uncertainty as Iran seeks venue shift from USA after Donald Trump's threat

Iran Football Federation has sought to change the venues of the upcoming matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran is scheduled to play its group stage games in the USA after being qualified.

Iran Football Federation has sought to change the venues of the upcoming matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran is scheduled to play its group stage games in the USA after being qualified. The request comes amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the West Asia which has disrupted global oil and energy trade.

As the war in the Middle East continues, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian football federation, expressed concerns over the safety of his players in the USA. In a statement on Monday, he said that Iranian players would not travel to the US for the tournament as US President Donald Trump clearly remarked that he could not be sure of the security of the Iranian national team.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico," Iran's embassy in Mexico posted Mehdi Taj as saying.

Iran is negotiating to change the venue of the games to Mexico, who is a co-hosts alongside USA and Canada.

US President Donald Trump's threat

Iranian President's concern came after Donald Trump warned that US is ready to welcome Iran's national football team on its soil and they may take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he believed that it may not be safe for them to attend.

In a post on social media, Trump said, "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

US-Iran war updates

Ali Larijani, the Security Chief and Iran's powerful figure has reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike, according to Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Larijani was killed or injured in the strike, according to a report by Times of Israel.

However, two Iranian media outlets have claimed that Ali Larijani is alive and will be publishing a message shortly, despite an Israeli military official confirming to the BBC that Larijani was targeted by the IDF. The posts from the Tasnim and Mehr news agencies say the message will be "published in a few minutes".