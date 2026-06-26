FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Did Vijay Deverakonda ask for 50 assistants, six caravans on Ranabaali sets? Here's what his team said

Did Vijay Deverakonda ask for 50 assistants, six caravans on Ranabaali sets?

Gold, silver prices fall: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices fall today: Check city-wise rates in here

'Darkest chapter in history of Indian democracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Emergency anniversary

'Biggest blow to India's democracy': Rekha Gupta on Emergency

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador beat Germany, clinch knockout spot with 2-1 win

The already-qualified Germany made a blistering start, scoring with their first shot on target to take an early lead, with Sane finishing off a pass from Florian Wirtz.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador beat Germany, clinch knockout spot with 2-1 win
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets to defeat four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, booking their place in the Round of 32.

The already-qualified Germany made a blistering start, scoring with their first shot on target to take an early lead, with Sane finishing off a pass from Florian Wirtz. Positioned centrally inside the box, Sane calmly slotted the ball past diving Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, placing his effort into the bottom-left corner after meeting the delivery from the left.

Ecuador immediately appealed for a foul in the build-up, arguing that Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic had raised a high boot on Pedro Vite, with replays indicating contact with the Ecuadorian midfielder's head before Sane converted the pass from Wirtz.Notably, the goal was the second-fastest in Germany's FIFA World Cup history, arriving in just the 1.49th minute, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

Despite conceding an early lead, Ecuador refused to be shaken. Barely settled after the setback, they fought their way back into the contest with intensity and belief, pressing higher and forcing mistakes in Germany's buildup play. The response came in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo seized on a loose ball in midfield and unleashed a fearless long-range strike that flew beyond Manuel Neuer to level the score.

The score remained 1-1 in the first half, with Ecuador gaining confidence as they matched Germany's pace and broke their rhythm through strong pressing and quick counter-attacks.

Whats App Image 2026 06 26 at 7 33 34 AM

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute. From a right-sided corner, Kevin Rodriguez won a crucial aerial duel, flicking the ball across goal. Gonzalo Plata reacted instinctively, darting in ahead of the defence to poke home from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations, with Ecuador's bench and fans erupting in disbelief and joy.

From there, the South Americans were forced into a tense defensive stand. Germany threw everything forward, but Ecuador held firm through sheer determination.

Even deep into stoppage time, when Germany swarmed forward in search of an equaliser, Ecuador refused to break. After seven minutes of added time, Ecuador secured a famous 2-1 victory--one defined by a dramatic fightback that carried them into the knockout stage.

Whats App Image 2026 06 26 at 7 33 35 AM

It marked only the second time in their history that Ecuador have progressed from a World Cup group stage, matching their achievement from 2006.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Muharram 2026: Schools to remain close on June 26? Check full list here
Muharram 2026: Schools to remain close on June 26? Check full list here
Did Vijay Deverakonda ask for 50 assistants, six caravans on Ranabaali sets? Here's what his team said
Did Vijay Deverakonda ask for 50 assistants, six caravans on Ranabaali sets?
Venezuela Earthquake: 235 killed in twin quakes, over 1500 injured, rescue operation underway
Venezuela Earthquake: 235 dead in twin quakes, over 1500 injured
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador beat Germany, clinch knockout spot with 2-1 win
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador beat Germany, clinch knockout spot with 2-1 win
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Pathaan and DDLJ songs, recreates his iconic pose in Mangaluru
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Pathaan and DDLJ songs, videos go viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement