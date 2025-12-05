FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming: When and where to watch live on TV, online in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw is set to reveal the group-stage matchups for football’s biggest tournament. Fans in India can watch the live telecast and online streaming across TV channels, mobile apps, and digital platforms. Here are the full details on when and where to watch.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming: When and where to watch live on TV, online in India?
The long-anticipated moment is finally here as the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to take place on December 5, Friday, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. This football extravaganza will unfold across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 1 to July 19, 2026. Therefore, the draw will determine how the qualified nations will be organized and what to look forward to in this upcoming edition.

The 2026 World Cup promises to be monumental, featuring 48 teams, of which 42 have already claimed their spots, while the remaining 6 will be decided through playoffs scheduled for March 2025. During the ceremony on Friday, these 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four.

FIFA World Cup 2026 format

During the group stages, every team will compete in three matches. The leading two teams from each group will move directly into the knockout phase, accompanied by the eight best third-placed teams, creating an expanded round of 32. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is scheduled for July 19.

Live Streaming Details

Regrettably, Indian television channels will not broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live. However, fans in India can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw via the FIFA+ app and the official FIFA World Cup social media accounts.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Pots

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, two intercontinental playoff winners, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners

