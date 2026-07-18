FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane

Donald Trump heaped praise on Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine one of football's rare natural talents, while claiming Thomas Tuchel failed to use Harry Kane effectively. His comments came ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff against France.

US President Donald Trump had plenty to say after Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semifinal. At a FIFA reception in Trump Tower, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and a crowd of officials and football stars, Trump couldn’t hide his excitement about Lionel Messi’s game-changing performance.

First, he zeroed in on the winning goal. Argentina fought back from a goal down—Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, but Enzo Fernández leveled it late, and then Lautaro Martínez scored the stoppage-time winner. But for Trump, it was all about Messi’s vision and the killer final pass.

“I know about sports—and I know a little about soccer,” Trump said, “but I watched Messi, and he was well guarded. Next thing you know, he’s just standing on the right. I noticed it—nobody’s talking about it, but I saw it.” Then he described it, still amazed by what he’d seen: “That pass Messi made—he was well covered, then suddenly shifted right. The defender basically froze. Messi played it perfectly—maybe off by a quarter of an inch, if that. End of the game. Brilliant.”

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We have gathered tonight in New York City as we await the final faceoff on Sunday between the two amazing teams, Spain and Argentina. I watched that pass that Messi made...He was well guarded by a great player and then he moved to the… pic.twitter.com/23WitBKzMe — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026

He went on to praise the way top players seem to always deliver in big moments. “These great players—they always do it,” Trump said. “There’s just something extra. Ronaldo’s another one. I’ve gotten to know him, great guy.”

Then Trump shifted focus and questioned England’s tactics after they took the lead. Specifically, he wondered why Thomas Tuchel made Harry Kane—a star striker—play so deep once England was ahead. “You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with, you know that, right?” he said, grinning. “Harry Kane—fantastic. They maybe made a mistake when they turned him into a defensive player. They took the lead and moved their best player back to defend.”

Trump made it clear he doesn’t see himself as a football expert, but the strategy left him scratching his head. “What do I know about soccer? But they went ahead, then put their best player on defense. You’ve got to stay a bit offensive, right? Anyway, I’m not a coach, that’s just how I saw it. It was unusual, but Harry’s a great guy.”

After the match, Tuchel explained he’d pushed Kane deeper because England ended up with almost their full team defending, and admitted they got too passive and lost control at the end.

Now, England heads to a third-place game against France, while Messi and Argentina get ready to fight for the World Cup against Spain.

Also read| France vs England: Why FIFA still holds a World Cup third-place playoff despite players' lack of interest