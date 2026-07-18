FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FIFA World Cup 2026 final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns in New York

FIFA World Cup final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol brings back 'Gadar vibes' by protecting Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi from partition's horrors

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol brings back 'Gadar vibes' by protecting Preity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane

Donald Trump heaped praise on Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine one of football's rare natural talents, while claiming Thomas Tuchel failed to use Harry Kane effectively. His comments came ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff against France.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane
President Donald Trump listens as FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a reception. (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump had plenty to say after Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semifinal. At a FIFA reception in Trump Tower, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and a crowd of officials and football stars, Trump couldn’t hide his excitement about Lionel Messi’s game-changing performance.

First, he zeroed in on the winning goal. Argentina fought back from a goal down—Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, but Enzo Fernández leveled it late, and then Lautaro Martínez scored the stoppage-time winner. But for Trump, it was all about Messi’s vision and the killer final pass.

“I know about sports—and I know a little about soccer,” Trump said, “but I watched Messi, and he was well guarded. Next thing you know, he’s just standing on the right. I noticed it—nobody’s talking about it, but I saw it.” Then he described it, still amazed by what he’d seen: “That pass Messi made—he was well covered, then suddenly shifted right. The defender basically froze. Messi played it perfectly—maybe off by a quarter of an inch, if that. End of the game. Brilliant.”

He went on to praise the way top players seem to always deliver in big moments. “These great players—they always do it,” Trump said. “There’s just something extra. Ronaldo’s another one. I’ve gotten to know him, great guy.”

Then Trump shifted focus and questioned England’s tactics after they took the lead. Specifically, he wondered why Thomas Tuchel made Harry Kane—a star striker—play so deep once England was ahead. “You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with, you know that, right?” he said, grinning. “Harry Kane—fantastic. They maybe made a mistake when they turned him into a defensive player. They took the lead and moved their best player back to defend.”

Trump made it clear he doesn’t see himself as a football expert, but the strategy left him scratching his head. “What do I know about soccer? But they went ahead, then put their best player on defense. You’ve got to stay a bit offensive, right? Anyway, I’m not a coach, that’s just how I saw it. It was unusual, but Harry’s a great guy.”

After the match, Tuchel explained he’d pushed Kane deeper because England ended up with almost their full team defending, and admitted they got too passive and lost control at the end.

Now, England heads to a third-place game against France, while Messi and Argentina get ready to fight for the World Cup against Spain.

Also read| France vs England: Why FIFA still holds a World Cup third-place playoff despite players' lack of interest

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026 final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns in New York
FIFA World Cup final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns
Gujarat terror module: Jaish terrorists allegedly underwent training in J-K, conducted bomb blast tests
Gujarat terror module: Jaish terrorists underwent training in J-K
FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane
FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol brings back 'Gadar vibes' by protecting Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi from partition's horrors
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol brings back 'Gadar vibes' by protecting Preity
France vs England: Why FIFA still holds a World Cup third-place playoff despite players' lack of interest
Why FIFA still holds a World Cup third-place playoff despite players' lack
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement