FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 promises high-stakes action with USA taking on Australia, Scotland facing Morocco, Brazil meeting Haiti, and Turkey battling Paraguay. Check match timings in IST, venues, live streaming details, and everything you need to follow the action.

Following their victories in the Group D openers, co-hosts USA and Australia are set to clash in Seattle, vying for the top position and a potential spot in the knockout stage. In Group C, Brazil aims for their first tournament win against underdogs Haiti in Philadelphia, while leaders Scotland face Morocco in a pivotal match in Boston. The final game of the evening features Turkiye and Paraguay, both looking to bounce back from disappointing losses in their opening matches.

USA vs Australia - Group D - Seattle Stadium (12:30 am IST)

The United States showcased a dominant performance in their opening match, defeating Paraguay 4-1 at the Los Angeles Stadium.

A victory in Seattle against Australia, who also triumphed over Turkiye in Vancouver, could nearly guarantee the USA's advancement as group leaders.

On the other hand, Australia, having already surprised Turkiye, will be eager to pull off another upset in their bid to top Group D.

Scotland vs Morocco - Group C - Boston Stadium (3:30 am IST)

Before their match against Haiti, Scotland was viewed as the third-best team in the group, which includes five-time champions Brazil and African titleholders Morocco.

However, they now enter the second matchday as one of the favorites to advance, especially after Brazil's draw with Morocco last week.

Morocco, the 2018 semi-finalists, will seek inspiration from their standout forwards Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari as they aim to thwart Scotland's progress.

Brazil vs Haiti - Group C - Philadelphia (6:00 am IST)

Brazil is determined to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey back on track as they take on Haiti in Philadelphia.

The Selecao required a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Jr. to secure a draw against Morocco.

With Scotland leading Group C with three points after their win over Haiti, Brazil understands that a victory in Philadelphia is crucial for enhancing their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

Turkiye vs Paraguay - Group D - San Francisco (8:30 am IST)

Both Turkiye and Paraguay are in dire need of a victory to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

After suffering defeats against Australia and the USA, both teams find themselves in a precarious position. A further loss for either team could severely impact their chances of moving forward in the tournament.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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