FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its eighth day with another exciting lineup of group-stage matches from Groups A and B. Take a detailed look at match timings, venues and more.

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature four crucial group-stage matches of Groups A and B, which could significantly shape the qualification race. The main headliner of the eighth day of the tournament will be co-hosts Mexico taking on South Korea, as the winner of the contest will be virtually guaranteed an early spot in the Round of 32. Ahead of the first game of the day, let us take a detailed look at important details about all the matches, venues, and timings.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8: Fixtures, timings, venues

Group A: Czechia vs South Africa - 9:30 PM IST, June 18 (Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta)

Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 12:30 AM IST, June 19 (Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood)

Group B: Canada vs Qatar - 3:30 AM IST, June 19 (BC Place, Vancouver)

Group A: Mexico vs South Korea - 6:30 AM IST, June 19 (Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan)

Czechia and South Africa

After losing their opening matches, both sides are eager for their first points, as one loss from here could certainly dent their qualification hopes.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Both teams opened their campaigns with draws, making this contest crucial for their knockout-round ambitions.

Canada vs Qatar

After a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, co-hosts Canada will face the previous FIFA hosts, Qatar, who have an ability to frustrate higher-ranked teams in major tournaments.

Mexico vs South Korea

The main attraction of the day is this contest, where both sides will fight for a comfortable position in Group A to qualify for the Round of 32.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/