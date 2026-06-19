FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Delhi On June 20, Secures Police Clearance

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Delhi On June 20, Secures Police Clearance

US-Iran MoU Under Strain: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, JD Vance delivers ‘strong’ warning

US-Iran MoU Under Strain: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, JD Vance delivers

Shilpa Shinde alleges exploitation in TV industry amid Shehzada Dhami's ₹30 lakh dues row: 'White collar mafia

Shilpa Shinde alleges exploitation in TV industry: 'White collar mafia'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada thrashes Qatar, Switzerland beats Bosnia, Mexico edges South Korea, South Africa draws Czechia

Canada produced a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar, Switzerland thrashed Bosnia 4-1, Mexico edged South Korea 1-0 and South Africa held Czechia to a 1-1 draw on Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the battle for Round of 32 qualification intensifies.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 10:38 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada thrashes Qatar, Switzerland beats Bosnia, Mexico edges South Korea, South Africa draws Czechia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered another exciting day of football on Thursday (June 18), with dominant victories for Switzerland and co-hosts Canada, while South Africa fought back to secure a crucial draw against Czechia.

With all teams having now played two group-stage matches, the race for qualification to the Round of 32 is heating up ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

South Africa holds Czechia to keep qualification hopes alive

South Africa earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Czechia in Group A at Atlanta Stadium.

Czechia took an early lead through Michal Sadilek, who found the net in the sixth minute. Despite trailing for most of the match, South Africa controlled proceedings and created several opportunities.

Their persistence paid off in the 83rd minute when Teboho Mokoena converted a penalty to level the score. South Africa dominated possession with 61 percent of the ball and completed 541 passes at a 90 percent accuracy rate, compared to Czechia's 39 percent possession and 300 passes at 82 percent accuracy.

Switzerland scored four late goals to crush Bosnia 4-0

Switzerland produced a stunning late surge to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their Group B clash at LA Stadium.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Zohan Manzambi starred with a brace as all five goals in the match came after the 73rd minute. Manzambi opened the scoring in the 74th minute before Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland's advantage in the 84th minute. The young Swiss sensation struck again in the 90th minute to make it 3-0.

Bosnia pulled one back through Ermin Mahmic in stoppage time, but Granit Xhaka sealed an emphatic victory with a penalty in the 90+7th minute.

Be Funky collage 26

Canada thrashes Qatar 6-0

Co-hosts Canada delivered one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, thrashing Qatar 6-0 in Group B.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Jonathan David struck twice, in the 29th minute and first-half stoppage time, to give Canada a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

Qatar's problems worsened when Homam Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute.

The second half brought more misery for the 2022 World Cup hosts. Nathan Saliba added a fourth goal in the 64th minute, shortly after Assim Madibo was shown a red card in the 53rd minute, reducing Qatar to nine men.

An own goal from Mohammed Manai made it 5-0 before David completed his hat-trick with a goal in stoppage time to cap off a memorable night for Canada.

Be Funky collage 25

Mexico edges past South Korea

Mexico maintained their perfect start to the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in Group A at Guadalajara Stadium.

Luis Romo scored the only goal of the match in the 50th minute, helping the co-hosts secure their second consecutive win and strengthen their position at the top of the group standings.

Be Funky collage 24

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Results

South Africa 1-1 Czechia
Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada 6-0 Qatar
Mexico 1-0 South Korea

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on the Zee5 website and mobile application. Both the remaining group-stage fixtures and the knockout matches will be available on the platform.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada thrashes Qatar, Switzerland beats Bosnia, Mexico edges South Korea, South Africa draws Czechia
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada, Switzerland, Mexico win; SA draws
US-Iran MoU Under Strain: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, JD Vance delivers ‘strong’ warning
US-Iran MoU Under Strain: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, JD Vance delivers
More heat, 41% less rainfall: India stares at drought, these are five reasons
More heat, 41% less rainfall: India stares at drought, these are five reasons
Firing At New York's Times Square: Seven rounds fired, 1 injured, watch video
Firing At New York's Times Square: Seven rounds fired, 1 injured, watch video
US-Iran talks not finalised, JD Vance not going to Switzerland tonight: Report
US-Iran talks not finalised, JD Vance not going to Switzerland tonight: Report
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement