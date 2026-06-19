FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Canada thrashes Qatar, Switzerland beats Bosnia, Mexico edges South Korea, South Africa draws Czechia

Canada produced a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar, Switzerland thrashed Bosnia 4-1, Mexico edged South Korea 1-0 and South Africa held Czechia to a 1-1 draw on Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the battle for Round of 32 qualification intensifies.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered another exciting day of football on Thursday (June 18), with dominant victories for Switzerland and co-hosts Canada, while South Africa fought back to secure a crucial draw against Czechia.

With all teams having now played two group-stage matches, the race for qualification to the Round of 32 is heating up ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

South Africa holds Czechia to keep qualification hopes alive

South Africa earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Czechia in Group A at Atlanta Stadium.

Czechia took an early lead through Michal Sadilek, who found the net in the sixth minute. Despite trailing for most of the match, South Africa controlled proceedings and created several opportunities.

Their persistence paid off in the 83rd minute when Teboho Mokoena converted a penalty to level the score. South Africa dominated possession with 61 percent of the ball and completed 541 passes at a 90 percent accuracy rate, compared to Czechia's 39 percent possession and 300 passes at 82 percent accuracy.

Switzerland scored four late goals to crush Bosnia 4-0

Switzerland produced a stunning late surge to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their Group B clash at LA Stadium.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Zohan Manzambi starred with a brace as all five goals in the match came after the 73rd minute. Manzambi opened the scoring in the 74th minute before Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland's advantage in the 84th minute. The young Swiss sensation struck again in the 90th minute to make it 3-0.

Bosnia pulled one back through Ermin Mahmic in stoppage time, but Granit Xhaka sealed an emphatic victory with a penalty in the 90+7th minute.

Canada thrashes Qatar 6-0

Co-hosts Canada delivered one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, thrashing Qatar 6-0 in Group B.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Jonathan David struck twice, in the 29th minute and first-half stoppage time, to give Canada a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

Qatar's problems worsened when Homam Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute.

The second half brought more misery for the 2022 World Cup hosts. Nathan Saliba added a fourth goal in the 64th minute, shortly after Assim Madibo was shown a red card in the 53rd minute, reducing Qatar to nine men.

An own goal from Mohammed Manai made it 5-0 before David completed his hat-trick with a goal in stoppage time to cap off a memorable night for Canada.

Mexico edges past South Korea

Mexico maintained their perfect start to the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in Group A at Guadalajara Stadium.

Luis Romo scored the only goal of the match in the 50th minute, helping the co-hosts secure their second consecutive win and strengthen their position at the top of the group standings.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 Results

South Africa 1-1 Czechia

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada 6-0 Qatar

Mexico 1-0 South Korea

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on the Zee5 website and mobile application. Both the remaining group-stage fixtures and the knockout matches will be available on the platform.