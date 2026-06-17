FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 7 with another exciting slate of group-stage matches. Football fans in India can catch all the live action, check match timings, TV telecast details, and streaming options to stay updated with every goal, save, and key moment.

The day after Lionel Messi captivated audiences with an incredible return to the FIFA World Cup, all eyes now turn to his long-time competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo, as Matchday 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds with a fresh array of intriguing narratives.

Messi's dazzling display in Argentina's 3-0 triumph over Algeria on Tuesday (June 16, 2026) not only marked a stylish start to the defending champions' title defense but also made the Argentine superstar the first player to participate in six World Cup tournaments.

Now, the spotlight is on Ronaldo to carve out his own piece of history. Should the Portugal captain step onto the pitch against DR Congo on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), he will equal Messi's record, becoming only the second player in history to compete in six FIFA World Cups.

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Ronaldo's pursuit of this milestone is set to be a major highlight on a day that also sees the commencement of Group K and Group L matches. The encounter between Portugal and DR Congo in Houston holds additional significance beyond Ronaldo's historical chase, as DR Congo makes their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, eager to make a mark against one of Europe's footballing giants.

Meanwhile, Group L kicks off with a heavyweight clash between England and Croatia. Both teams entered the tournament undefeated in European qualifying, adding another layer to their rivalry, which includes their unforgettable semifinal face-off in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As the day progresses, attention shifts from Dallas to Toronto, where Ghana will launch their campaign against Panama. Ghana showcased their prowess during CAF qualifying and arrive at the tournament with heightened expectations, while Panama, making only their second World Cup appearance, will aim to demonstrate their worth on the world stage.

In the second Group K match, Uzbekistan will face Colombia in their World Cup debut in Mexico City. Under the guidance of Fabio Cannavaro, the captain of the 2006 World Cup-winning team, Uzbekistan has become one of the most fascinating newcomers in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 fixtures

Portugal v Congo DR – Group K - Houston Stadium - 10:30 pm IST

England v Croatia – Group L - Dallas Stadium - 1:30 am IST

Ghana v Panama – Group L - Toronto Stadium - 4:30 am IST

Uzbekistan v Colombia – Group K - Mexico City Stadium - 7:30 am IST

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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