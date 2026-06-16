FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 brings another exciting set of group-stage clashes as football giants begin their campaigns. Fans in India can catch all the live action on TV and online, with complete details on match timings, live streaming platforms, and broadcast channels.

Matchday 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver an exciting lineup, featuring four captivating group-stage matches. Defending champions Argentina and the 2022 runners-up France are both ready to kick off their journeys. In addition to these tournament giants, the day also highlights several nations making their long-awaited return to the global soccer arena.

The action starts in Group I with France taking on Senegal. This matchup is steeped in history, harking back to Senegal's stunning win over Les Bleus in their opening match at the 2002 World Cup in Seoul. Now, over twenty years later, these two teams meet again on the grandest stage of soccer, with a crucial group-stage result on the line.

Later, Boston Stadium will host a showdown between Norway and Iraq. This match will see Erling Haaland finally make his FIFA World Cup debut, as Norway participates in the tournament for the first time since 1998. Iraq, on the other hand, is returning to the finals after a 40-year hiatus, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter.

Next, all eyes turn to Group J, where Lionel Messi's Argentina will commence their title defense against Algeria, the two-time African champions. The reigning champions aim to kick off their campaign with a victory, while Algeria is keen to make an early impact.

The final match of the day features Austria facing Jordan. Austria is back at the World Cup after a 28-year gap, while Jordan is making its tournament debut following their run to the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 fixtures

France v Senegal – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium (12:30 am IST)

Iraq v Norway – Group I - Boston Stadium (3:30 am IST)

Argentina v Algeria – Group J - Kansas City Stadium (6:30 am IST)

Austria v Jordan – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (9:30 am IST)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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