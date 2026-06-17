FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 Highlights: Messi, Haaland and Mbappe shine as France, Norway and Argentina win

France, Norway and Argentina made winning starts to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on Day 6. Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France, Erling Haaland netted a brace for Norway, while Lionel Messi's stunning hat-trick guided defending champions Argentina to a dominant victory over Algeria.

The sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered exactly what football fans expected, as tournament heavyweights France, Norway and Argentina kicked off their campaigns with convincing victories on Tuesday, June 16.

Star players Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all found the back of the net, leading their respective teams to comfortable wins and underlining their status as some of the biggest contenders in the tournament.

Notably, France and Argentina were the finalists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina lifted their third world title after a dramatic penalty shootout victory.

France defeats Senegal 3-1

France began their World Cup journey with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in a Group I clash at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

The defending runners-up struggled to break down Senegal's defence in a tightly contested first half, which ended goalless. However, Kylian Mbappe finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, giving France a deserved lead.

Bradley Barcola doubled the advantage in the 82nd minute, seemingly putting the game beyond Senegal's reach. Senegal briefly threatened a late comeback when Ibrahim Mbaye scored in stoppage time, but Mbappe quickly extinguished any hopes by netting his second goal just a minute later.

The victory gave France a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

Norway crushes Iraq 4-1

Norway produced an impressive attacking display to defeat Iraq 4-1 in the second Group I fixture at Boston Stadium.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 29th minute, but Iraq responded through Aymen Hussein, who levelled the score ten minutes later.

The parity lasted only four minutes as Haaland struck again in the 43rd minute to restore Norway's lead before halftime.

Norway remained in control throughout the second half. Leo Ostigard added a third goal in the 76th minute, while Iraq's miserable evening ended with an own goal from Hussein deep into stoppage time, sealing a comprehensive 4-1 victory for the Scandinavian side.

Messi hat-trick powers Argentina past Algeria

Defending champions Argentina launched their title defence in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in a Group J encounter at Kansas City Stadium.

Lionel Messi stole the show by scoring all three goals, registering the first World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career. The Argentine captain opened the scoring in the 17th minute before adding further goals in the 60th and 76th minutes.

Messi's masterclass ensured a dominant win for Argentina and sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament as they pursue a second consecutive FIFA World Cup crown.

Day 6 Results (June 16)

France 3-1 Senegal

Norway 4-1 Iraq

Argentina 3-0 Algeria

With their superstar forwards delivering on the biggest stage, France, Norway and Argentina made perfect starts to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns and will look to build on that momentum in their upcoming group-stage matches.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.