FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 Highlights: Spain held by Cabo Verde as Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand share points

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 delivered major surprises as Spain was held to a goalless draw by debutants Cabo Verde. Saudi Arabia drew with Uruguay, Belgium shared points with Egypt, and Iran played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against New Zealand in an action-packed day.

One of the biggest surprises of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far came on Day 5, as one of the favourites Spain were held to a goalless draw by World Cup debutants Cabo Verde in Atlanta on Monday.

Spain, one of the tournament favourites and the reigning Euro 2024 champions, struggled to break down a determined Cabo Verde side. Teen sensation Lamine Yamal started on the bench and made his World Cup debut in the 71st minute. However, the Barcelona star was unable to inspire a breakthrough as Spain settled for a disappointing 0-0 draw.

The other three matches of the day also ended level, with Saudi Arabia drawing 1-1 against Uruguay, Belgium sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Egypt, and Iran battling to a 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde

Ranked 67th in the FIFA World Rankings and with a population of just over 500,000, Cabo Verde produced one of the finest performances in their football history. Despite facing a star-studded Spanish side, the World Cup debutants defended resolutely to earn a memorable point against the 2010 world champions.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

Saudi Arabia secured an impressive draw against two-time World Cup winners Uruguay in Group H.

The Saudis took the lead in the 41st minute through Abdulelah Al-Amri. Uruguay, who had reportedly arrived late in Miami due to paperwork delays, pushed hard for an equalizer throughout the second half. Their persistence paid off in the 80th minute when Maximiliano Araújo found the net to rescue a point.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

Belgium and Egypt also opened their World Cup campaigns with a draw in Group G at Seattle Stadium.

Egypt struck first through Emam Ashour in the 20th minute and looked set for victory. However, Belgium drew level in the 66th minute after an unfortunate own goal by Mohamed Hany, leaving both teams with a point.

Iran 2-2 New Zealand

The final match of the day produced four goals as Iran and New Zealand shared the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Elijah Just gave New Zealand an early lead in the seventh minute and restored their advantage in the 55th minute after Iran had equalised through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute. Iran responded once again, with Mohammad Mohebi scoring in the 64th minute to secure a draw.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.