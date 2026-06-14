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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 4 with four exciting group-stage clashes. Germany begin their campaign against Curaçao, while Netherlands face Japan in a blockbuster Group F showdown. Check match timings, live streaming, telecast details and where to watch in India.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
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Following an exciting opening weekend filled with goals, surprises, and numerous talking points, the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses into Day 4, featuring four more group-stage matches across the United States and Mexico.

Germany kicks off their campaign against newcomers Curacao - 10:30 PM IST

The attention turns first to Germany, the four-time world champions, as they embark on their journey for a fifth World Cup title against tournament newcomers Curaçao in Houston. Coach Nagelsmann has assembled a strong squad for this edition and will aim to start with a commanding victory.

On the flip side, Curaçao will approach the match with caution, hoping to avoid defeat to keep their dreams of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Ivory Coast faces Ecuador in Group E opener - 4:30 AM IST, Monday

Later in Group E, the African giants Côte d'Ivoire take on Ecuador in a match that could be pivotal for qualification. Ecuador is anticipated to deliver a strong performance this year, having had a promising qualification journey that could signal their potential.

Côte d'Ivoire has also shown promise in their pre-tournament friendlies and could present a formidable challenge for Ecuador, especially with talents like Amad Diallo and Franck Kessié in their lineup.

Japan takes on a determined Dutch side - 1:30 AM IST, Monday

Group F kicks off with an intriguing matchup between the Netherlands and Japan in Dallas. Both teams arrive with aspirations of advancing to the later stages and will see an opening win as a crucial step toward securing the top spot in the group.

Japan is known for their ability to pull off surprising upsets, as seen in the last edition, and the Dutch will need to be wary of the Samurai Blue.

Sweden and Tunisia wrap up Day 4 action - 7:30 AM, Monday

The day's events conclude in Monterrey, where Sweden and Tunisia clash in what is expected to be a closely fought battle between two teams eager to gain an early edge in a competitive group.

With all four teams in Groups E and F making their tournament debuts, Day 4 could significantly influence the race for the knockout rounds.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Kerala winger, Punjab midfielder: Meet the Indian-origin stars making history at FIFA World Cup 2026

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