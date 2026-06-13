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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 features four exciting group-stage matches, including Brazil's highly anticipated clash against Morocco. Check out the complete schedule, match timings, live streaming details and TV broadcast information for fans watching in India.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already living up to its hype. Just two days in, and the tournament’s delivered edge-of-your-seat drama, unforgettable highlights, and plenty for fans to debate over. Mexico, one of the hosts, kicked things off in style with a win against South Africa—a solid way to set the tone. Then the United States playing in front of a roaring Los Angeles crowd dominated Paraguay 4-1. Folarin Balogun lit up the field scoring twice in the first half and making a serious statement.

Now that group-stage matches are rolling out across North America—from bustling US cities to stadiums in Canada and the iconic grounds of Mexico—the focus shifts to Day 3 which promises to keep the adrenaline going. The schedule is packed and spans multiple time zones, so fans all over the world are getting in on the action. For example, Saturday, June 13 in the Americas lines up with Sunday, June 14 in India.

Here’s what’s on tap for Day 3: Qatar and Switzerland get things started with an early Group B battle, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST. Then in Group C, Brazil takes on Morocco at 3:30 am while Haiti tries to pull off an upset against Scotland at Boston Stadium with a 6:30 AM IST start—one to watch if you like underdogs with nothing to lose. After that, Australia faces Turkiye at 9:30 AM IST in a matchup that’s tougher to predict than it looks on paper. And to cap things off, Germany meets Curacao in a Group E clash at 10:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming Details

When will the matches for Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 occur?

The matches featuring Qatar vs Switzerland, Brazil vs Morocco, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye, and Germany vs Curacao are scheduled for Saturday, June 13 (which will be Sunday, June 14 in India).

Which television channel will air the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches live in India?

In India, the Day 3 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including Qatar vs Switzerland, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye, and Germany vs Curacao, will be broadcast live on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD).

How can viewers stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 matches live in India?

The Day 3 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring Qatar vs Switzerland, Haiti vs Scotland, Australia vs Turkiye, and Germany vs Curacao, will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Also read| Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of attrition?

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