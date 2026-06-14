FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Highlights: Brazil held by Morocco in 1-1 draw, Qatar snatch late point against Switzerland

Brazil and Morocco played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup Group C opener. In another match, Qatar secured a late 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Brazil and Morocco played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, with both sides producing moments of individual brilliance that ultimately decided the contest.

Morocco struck first through Ismael Saibari before Brazil responded with a stunning goal from Vinicius Junior, ensuring the points were shared in a closely fought encounter.

Saibari gives Morocco the lead

The Atlas Lions opened the scoring in the 21st minute with one of the finest team moves seen so far in the tournament.

Brahim Diaz delivered a perfectly weighted through ball that split Brazil's central defence. Timing his run to perfection, Ismael Saibari raced onto the pass and calmly chipped the ball over the advancing Alisson Becker to put Morocco ahead.

The goal highlighted Morocco's confidence and attacking quality as they looked to build on their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Vinicius responds with Brazilian flair

Morocco's lead lasted just 11 minutes.

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior produced a moment of magic in the 32nd minute after being released down the left flank by Bruno Guimaraes. The Real Madrid star cut inside, skipped past defender Neil El Aynaoui with a clever piece of footwork, and unleashed a powerful curling shot into the roof of the net. The spectacular finish brought Brazil level and injected fresh energy into the contest.

The second half failed to produce a winner

After an exciting first half, both teams struggled to find a breakthrough after the interval.

Despite enjoying spells of possession and creating occasional chances, neither side could find the decisive goal as the match ended 1-1. The draw reflected the balance between two of the world's top-ranked teams and left Group C finely poised.

A test for both nations

The match carried significant importance for both sides. Morocco entered the tournament looking to prove that their remarkable run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals was no one-off achievement. The Atlas Lions, now African champions, continue to establish themselves among football's elite nations.

Brazil, meanwhile, arrived with questions surrounding their ability to return to the summit of world football. The five-time world champions have not lifted the trophy since 2002 and are still searching for a new golden era.

While Brazil boast World Cup titles in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, their recent tournament record has been mixed, reaching only one semi-final since their last triumph.

Qatar snatch late draw against Switzerland

In another Group C fixture, Qatar rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Switzerland with a late equaliser.

Switzerland appeared set for victory after Breel Embolo converted from the penalty spot following a foul by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. However, the hosts struck back in the closing moments of the match. Boualem Khoukhi rose highest to head home the equaliser with just over a minute remaining, earning Qatar a valuable point.

The late goal ensured both Group C matches ended level, leaving all four teams tied on one point after the opening round of fixtures.