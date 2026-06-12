FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Canada vs Bosnia and USA vs Paraguay in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 features Canada taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the United States face Paraguay. Check out the full match schedule, kick-off timings, live streaming details, and TV broadcast information for fans watching in India.

After Mexico kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win, the spotlight shifts to co-host Canada. They’ll face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B match at BMO Field in Toronto. It’s only Canada’s second straight appearance at the World Cup, and they’re hungry to break new ground by reaching the knockout rounds—something they’ve never managed before. Goals were hard to come by in the past, but this group is determined to flip the script.

Bosnia and Herzegovina bring the experience of Edin Dzeko up front, supported by Ermedin Demirovic, but their form coming in isn’t exactly inspiring. Goals have been scarce in their recent friendlies, and they’ve picked up a string of draws—not the momentum you want heading into the world’s biggest stage.

Over in Los Angeles, the United States launch their campaign against Paraguay. Christian Pulisic leads a confident U.S. squad aiming to start strong, but Paraguay’s organized style could make this a tougher battle than it looks on paper. A good result in this opener would help set the tone for the U.S. as they target a long run in the tournament.

All the details for Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026—including Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina and USA vs. Paraguay—are right here:

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 matches?

Both games—Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina and USA vs. Paraguay—will take place on Friday, June 12 (or early Saturday, June 13 in India).

What time do the matches start?

Kickoff for both matches is at 12:30 am IST.

Where can viewers in India watch the matches live?

Both games will be broadcast live on Zee’s Unite8 Sports network (channels include Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD).

How can fans in India stream the matches?

Live streaming is available on the Zee5 website and app.

Squads

Canada

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crépeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman.

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea, Joel Waterman, Niko Sigur, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles.

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Liam Millar, Tajon Buchanan.

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Promise David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj, Osman Hadžikić, Martin Zlomislić.

Defenders: Nidal Čelik, Amar Dedić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nikola Katić, Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Nihad Mujakić, Stjepan Radeljić.

Midfielders: Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Armin Gigović, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ermin Mahmić, Amar Memić, Ivan Šunjić, Benjamin Tahirović.

Forwards: Samed Baždar, Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko, Jovo Lukić, Haris Tabaković.

Paraguay

Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernández (Cerro Porteño), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo), Gastón Olveira (Olimpia)

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Júnior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), Fabián Balbuena (Grêmio), Omar Alderete (Sunderland), Juan José Cáceres (Dynamo Moscow), Gustavo Velázquez (Cerro Porteño), José Canale (Lanus), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres)

Midfielders: Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Kaku (Al-Ain), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ramón Sosa (Palmeiras), Diego Gómez (Brighton), Damián Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Braian Ojeda (Orlando City), Matías Galarza (Atlanta United), Maurício (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), Gabriel Ávalos (Independiente), Álex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino), Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth).

USA

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergino Dest (PSV), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry). Alejandro Zendejas (Club America).

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