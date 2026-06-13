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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Canada earn historic world cup point; USA open campaign with dominant win over Paraguay

Canada earned a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup as Cyle Larin scored a late equaliser. The USA began their campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Canada earn historic world cup point; USA open campaign with dominant win over Paraguay
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Canada earned a historic point at the FIFA World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B match, with substitute Cyle Larin scoring a late equaliser in the 78th minute at Toronto Stadium.

Bosnia had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Jovo Lukić and looked set to secure victory until Larin’s decisive strike ensured Canada shared the points.

This result marked a significant milestone for Canada, who are making their third World Cup appearance. In their previous two tournaments (1986 and 2022), Canada failed to earn a single point and had scored just two goals across six group matches.

The match was also historic as it was Canada’s first-ever World Cup appearance on home soil as one of the tournament hosts.

USA begin their campaign with 4-1 win over Paraguay

The United States made a strong start to their World Cup campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Folarin Balogun starred for the US, scoring twice in a dominant first-half performance that saw the hosts take control early and never look back.

The result marked one of the USA’s most emphatic opening wins in a World Cup, giving them a strong start in front of a home crowd.

Visa controversies around World Cup participation on day 2

The opening days of the tournament were also marked by off-field controversy involving visa issues.

Canada reportedly denied a visa to Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who is currently facing trial in London on multiple rape charges. He has denied the allegations.

Separately, Somalia referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was also denied entry to the United States, according to earlier reports.

Palestinian Football Chief awaits US visa decision

Another visa-related issue emerged when Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub said he had not yet been granted a US visa to attend World Cup events.

Rajoub had attended the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City but was still awaiting permission to enter the United States, where several federation officials are scheduled to attend matches.

While the Palestinian national team did not qualify for the tournament, FIFA traditionally invites football association heads from around the world as part of its global representation at the World Cup.

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