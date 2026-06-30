FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 19 Highlights: Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco book Round of 16 spots

Brazil, Paraguay and Morocco booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after thrilling Round of 32 victories.

After Matchday 18 featured just one fixture, where Canada edged South Africa 1-0, Matchday 19 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered three dramatic Round of 32 encounters.

Brazil staged a late comeback to beat Japan 2-1, Paraguay stunned Germany in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, while Morocco knocked out the Netherlands on penalties following another thrilling contest.

Brazil fight back to eliminate Japan

Brazil 2-1 Japan

Brazil produced a spirited second-half comeback to overcome Japan and secure a place in the Round of 16.

Japan shocked the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose pass before embarking on a brilliant solo run. The midfielder burst through the heart of Brazil's defence, left Casemiro trailing behind, and fired an unstoppable shot beyond Alisson Becker to hand Japan the lead.

Brazil looked sluggish before the break but improved significantly after Endrick replaced the injured Matheus Cunha early in the second half. The youngster's presence gave Brazil greater attacking threat inside the penalty area. The equaliser arrived in the 56th minute when Gabriel Magalhães floated a precise cross to the back post, where Casemiro powered home a header.

Brazil continued to dominate possession and create chances. Vinícius Júnior nearly completed the turnaround after weaving past two defenders, only for Zion Suzuki to produce an outstanding save that pushed his effort onto the post.

The decisive moment came deep into stoppage time. Bruno Guimarães slipped a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Gabriel Martinelli, who calmly controlled the ball before finishing into the far corner to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Brazil will now face the winner of Ivory Coast vs Norway in the Round of 16.

Paraguay shock Germany in penalty shootout

Germany 1 (3) - (4) 1 Paraguay (Penalties)

Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.

Goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as Paraguay's hero, saving penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade. Although Antonio Sanabria missed for Paraguay and Manuel Neuer denied Fabián Balbuena, Jonathan Tah's miss in sudden death handed José Canale the opportunity to seal a famous victory, and he converted with confidence.

Paraguay had taken a surprise first-half lead after Julio Enciso's determined run won a corner. When the initial delivery was cleared, Matías Galarza curled another dangerous cross into the area, where Enciso headed past Neuer. Germany responded strongly after the interval. Their pressure finally paid off when Kai Havertz met Florian Wirtz's excellent cross with a powerful header to level the score.

The Germans thought they had won the match late in extra time when Jonathan Tah headed home from a set-piece. However, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after Waldemar Anton was judged to have impeded Gill's movement.

Paraguay will now face the winner of France vs Sweden in the Round of 16.

Morocco outlast Netherlands on penalties

Netherlands 1 (2) - (3) 1 Morocco (Penalties)

Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands in a tense penalty shootout.

The Atlas Lions controlled much of the match, dominating possession and forcing the Dutch onto the defensive for long periods. Despite Morocco's control, it was the Netherlands who struck first.

A quick counterattack saw Wout Weghorst flick on a long pass into the path of Crysencio Summerville, whose pass found Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool forward finished confidently in the 72nd minute before breaking down in tears, just days after he and his partner announced the loss of their unborn child. His teammates immediately surrounded him in support.

Morocco refused to give up and were rewarded in first-half stoppage time when Chemsdine Talbi delivered an excellent cross that was emphatically headed home by Diop from close range. Neither side could find a winner during extra time, sending the match to penalties.

The shootout proved chaotic, with both teams missing multiple spot-kicks. Ultimately, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made the decisive saves before Ismael Saibari calmly converted the winning penalty to send Morocco through.

Morocco will face Canada in the Round of 16.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.