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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 17 with six crucial group-stage fixtures across Groups J, K and L. Check out the complete match schedule, India timings, venues, live streaming and telecast details, and everything you need to know before today's action.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to face Argentina's Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup.
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    As the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup wraps up, Saturday’s Matchday 17 is set for real drama. Knockout spots are still on the line and big teams—like England and Portugal—are staring down do-or-die games that could define their entire tournament.

    First up, Group L gives fans a tangle between England, Ghana, and Croatia. All three teams can still win the group and book a spot in the Round of 32—where an Atlanta match against a third-place finisher from Groups E, H, I, J, or K is waiting. England faces Panama, who’s already out, and the mission is simple: win, and they’ll top the group as long as Ghana doesn’t beat Croatia in their game.

    England and Ghana both have four points. If they both win, goal difference becomes the decider. Right now, England’s just a goal ahead. If they end up tied here too, then total goals scored comes into play, followed by fair play points, and if needed, FIFA’s world ranking. Even Croatia, on three points, aren’t out of it—they could still sneak through in first. So Group L is wide open and anything but settled.

    After that, eyes turn to Group K. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Colombia, who already secured their spot in the next round. For Portugal, a win means they leapfrog Colombia and go through as group winners, booking a Round of 32 clash in Kansas City. They’d meet a third-placed side from Group D, E, I, J, or L.

    Colombia just need a draw to stay on top. Portugal, though, don’t have to win to go through—a draw would still put them through in second place, setting up a match in Toronto against the Group L runners-up. Even losing might not eliminate Portugal, as long as DR Congo doesn’t beat Uzbekistan. And there’s a scenario where, if Portugal loses and DR Congo wins, things get settled by goal difference or other tiebreakers. On the other hand, Uzbekistan have lost both games and need a win to stand any chance of surviving.

    The last big match on Day 17 is in Group J. Argentina has already locked up first place—six points in the bag, and Messi’s team can look ahead to Miami, where they’ll face the Group H runners-up. That puts all the pressure on Algeria vs. Austria, as they fight to stay alive in the tournament.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 fixtures

    Group L: Panama vs England - New York New Jersey stadium 2:30 am

    Group L: Croatia vs Ghana — Philadelphia Stadium 2:30 am

    Group K: Colombia vs Portugal — Miami Stadium  5 am

    Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan — Atlanta Stadium 5 am

    Group J: Argentina vs Jordan — Dallas Stadium 7: 30 am

    Group J: Algeria vs Austria — Kansas City Stadium 7:30 am

    How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

    Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

    Link: https://www.zee5.com/

    Also read| Jose Mourinho predicts FIFA World Cup 2026 winner with emphatic 'go all the way' claim

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