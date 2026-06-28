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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Highlights: Argentina, England, DR Congo and Croatia advance to knockouts

Day 17 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Argentina, Colombia, DR Congo, England and Croatia advance after decisive group-stage results.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Highlights: Argentina, England, DR Congo and Croatia advance to knockouts
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The final group-stage matches in Groups J, K, and L delivered drama, upsets and decisive moments as teams battled for knockout-stage qualification at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Group J: Argentina advance, Algeria held in thriller

Defending champions Argentina secured a 3–1 win over Jordan, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to help seal their place in the next round.

In the group’s other match, Algeria and Austria played out a dramatic 3–3 draw. Riyad Mahrez struck a late equalizer to keep Algeria’s knockout hopes alive in a pulsating contest.

Group K: Colombia top group after tactical draw

Colombia held Portugal to a tense 0–0 draw in Miami, a result that saw them finish top of Group K after a disciplined defensive performance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

Elsewhere, DR Congo produced a commanding 3–1 win over Uzbekistan, securing a historic qualification to the next stage of the tournament.

Group L: England and Croatia progress

In Group L, England defeated Panama 2–0, with Jude Bellingham opening the scoring before assisting Harry Kane, who netted his 11th goal of the tournament and became England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.

Croatia also booked their place in the next round after a 2–1 victory over Ghana. Nikola Vlašić scored the winner in the 83rd minute, converting from a Luka Modrić corner to seal second place in the group.

Knockout picture takes shape

With the group stage concluding, Argentina, Colombia, DR Congo, England and Croatia all move forward as the tournament heads into the knockout rounds with increasing intensity.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

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