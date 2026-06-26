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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 16 with another exciting slate of group-stage matches as teams battle for crucial points and Round of 32 qualification. Here's everything you need to know, including live streaming details, match timings, venues and the full schedule.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
Spain football team (Courtesy: X)
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The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up as Groups G, H, and I gear up for their last matches on Friday, June 26. Most teams still have everything to play for, so the pressure’s on and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

France and Norway are the only ones who’ve already punched their tickets to the Round of 32, but their showdown in Boston still means a lot. Whoever comes out on top claims first place in Group I. That’s enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats, but with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland—each with four goals—the match feels even bigger. As for Senegal and Iraq, they’re fighting to stay alive. Both teams have lost twice and desperately need a win to have any hope of sneaking into third place. If either of them slips up now, their World Cup run ends here.

Group H isn’t settled either. Spain leads after two games, but they need another win—this time over Uruguay—to lock up first place. A draw might be enough, depending on how the math shakes out, but Uruguay has a shot to leapfrog Spain and seize the group’s top spot if they win in Guadalajara.

Then there’s Group G, which is just chaos. Every spot is still up for grabs. Egypt clawed their way to the top after a wild comeback against New Zealand—a win that’s actually Egypt’s first ever at a World Cup. Now, if they beat Iran, they finish first. Even a draw could work for them, as long as Belgium doesn’t turn in a blowout against New Zealand in the group’s other match. Friday’s action is set up to be dramatic from start to finish.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 schedule

Group I: Norway vs France - Boston Stadium 12:30 am

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq - Toronto Stadium 12:30 am

Group H: Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium 5:30 am

Group H: Uruguay vs Spain - Guadalajara Stadium 5:30 am

Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place, Vancouver 8:30 am

Group G: Egypt vs Iran - Seattle Stadium 8:30 am

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Neymar scripts history, joins Pele in elite list as Brazil outclass Scotland at FIFA World Cup 2026

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