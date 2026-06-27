FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Modi ji, Modi ji...' Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Narendra Modi's photo every morning

Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Modi's pic

Cape Verde stun football world with historic knockout qualification despite 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde stun football world with historic knockout qualification

Venezuela Earthquake: New 4.9 magnitude tremor follows twin quakes that killed over 900 two days ago

Venezuela Earthquake: New 4.9 magnitude tremor follows twin quakes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Highlights: France beat Norway, Spain edge Uruguay, Senegal thrash Iraq, Cape Verde reach Round of 32

Cape Verde made history by reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in their debut appearance after drawing all three group matches. France defeated Norway 4-1 to top Group I, Spain beat Uruguay to finish first in Group H, while Senegal kept their knockout hopes alive.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Highlights: France beat Norway, Spain edge Uruguay, Senegal thrash Iraq, Cape Verde reach Round of 32
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 16th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage belonged to tournament debutants Cape Verde, who continued their dream run by securing a place in the Round of 32.

The African nation remained unbeaten in the group stage, drawing all three of their matches to qualify for the knockout stage in their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Elsewhere, France defeated Norway to top Group I, while Spain edged Uruguay to finish first in Group H.

France beat Norway to top Group I

The much-anticipated showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland never materialised, as already-qualified Norway rested Haaland for their final group-stage match. France took full advantage and cruised to a 4-1 victory at Boston Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele starred with a first-half hat-trick, scoring in the 7th, 20th and 32nd minutes. Desire Doue added a fourth goal in stoppage time (90+4), while Thelo Aasgaard netted Norway's only goal in the 21st minute. Despite the defeat, Norway progressed to the Round of 32.

Senegal keep qualification hopes alive

In the other Group I fixture, Senegal registered their first win of the tournament with a dominant 5-0 victory over Iraq at Toronto Stadium. The win helped Senegal finish third in the group. They now await confirmation of qualification as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups.

Spain finish top of Group H

Spain bounced back after opening their campaign with a draw, following it up with victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish top of Group H. Against Uruguay, Alex Baena scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute at Guadalajara Stadium, sealing a 1-0 win.

Cape Verde continue dream debut

Cape Verde continued their remarkable debut campaign by holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw at Houston Stadium. The result earned Cape Verde their third consecutive draw after earlier holding Spain to a 0-0 stalemate and Uruguay to a 2-2 draw.

The historic qualification sees Cape Verde finish second in Group H and book a place in the Round of 32, where they will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in what promises to be one of the most intriguing knockout fixtures.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Be Funky collage 96

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Highlights: France beat Norway, Spain edge Uruguay, Senegal thrash Iraq, Cape Verde reach Round of 32
FIFA WC 2026: France, Spain win, Senegal thrash Iraq; Cape Verde rise
'Modi ji, Modi ji...' Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Narendra Modi's photo every morning
Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Modi's pic
Pakistan Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 5.5 hits, no damage reported
Pakistan Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 5.5 hits, no damage reported
Will Donald Trump impose 100% tariff on countries charging digital services tax? Could India be affected; Here's what we know
Will Donald Trump impose 100% tariff on countries charging digital services tax?
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: How cricket connected accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary?
Ketan Agarwal Murder: How cricket connected accused Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement