FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Highlights: France beat Norway, Spain edge Uruguay, Senegal thrash Iraq, Cape Verde reach Round of 32

Cape Verde made history by reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in their debut appearance after drawing all three group matches. France defeated Norway 4-1 to top Group I, Spain beat Uruguay to finish first in Group H, while Senegal kept their knockout hopes alive.

The 16th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage belonged to tournament debutants Cape Verde, who continued their dream run by securing a place in the Round of 32.

The African nation remained unbeaten in the group stage, drawing all three of their matches to qualify for the knockout stage in their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. Elsewhere, France defeated Norway to top Group I, while Spain edged Uruguay to finish first in Group H.

France beat Norway to top Group I

The much-anticipated showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland never materialised, as already-qualified Norway rested Haaland for their final group-stage match. France took full advantage and cruised to a 4-1 victory at Boston Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele starred with a first-half hat-trick, scoring in the 7th, 20th and 32nd minutes. Desire Doue added a fourth goal in stoppage time (90+4), while Thelo Aasgaard netted Norway's only goal in the 21st minute. Despite the defeat, Norway progressed to the Round of 32.

Senegal keep qualification hopes alive

In the other Group I fixture, Senegal registered their first win of the tournament with a dominant 5-0 victory over Iraq at Toronto Stadium. The win helped Senegal finish third in the group. They now await confirmation of qualification as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups.

Spain finish top of Group H

Spain bounced back after opening their campaign with a draw, following it up with victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to finish top of Group H. Against Uruguay, Alex Baena scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute at Guadalajara Stadium, sealing a 1-0 win.

Cape Verde continue dream debut

Cape Verde continued their remarkable debut campaign by holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw at Houston Stadium. The result earned Cape Verde their third consecutive draw after earlier holding Spain to a 0-0 stalemate and Uruguay to a 2-2 draw.

The historic qualification sees Cape Verde finish second in Group H and book a place in the Round of 32, where they will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in what promises to be one of the most intriguing knockout fixtures.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.