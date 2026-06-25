FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 features decisive Group D, E and F clashes as teams battle for places in the Round of 32. Check the full match schedule, venues, IST timings, live streaming details, qualification scenarios and key fixtures, including Germany vs Ecuador and USA vs Turkey.

Day 15 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be intense, with six matches that could totally shake up the group standings. Teams are fighting not just for points, but for survival—one slip, and it’s over.

The United States, who are co-hosts, have already made life a bit easier for themselves. They grabbed the top spot in Group D before even playing their last group match. So their showdown against Türkiye is mostly for pride—Türkiye’s out of the running anyway.

But the real drama in Group D centers on Paraguay and Australia. Whoever wins goes through to the knockouts, simple as that. Australia’s walking in with a slight edge—they’ve got a better goal difference and just need to hang on.

In Group E, Germany, who’ve already won this thing four times, are cruising. They’ve secured first place and will wrap up the group stage against Ecuador. Ecuador, though, are in trouble. They haven’t scored a single goal yet and now need a win to even have a shot at advancing.

Then there’s Curaçao. After a gutsy 0-0 draw with Ecuador, they’ve got everyone’s respect and face Ivory Coast next. Ivory Coast just needs a draw to punch their ticket to the next round. The stakes are sky-high, and really, anything can happen.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 fixtures

Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium (1:30 am)

Group E: Ecuador vs Germany - New Jersey Stadium (1:30 am)

Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands - Kanas City Stadium (4:30 am)

Group F: Japan vs Sweden - Dallas Stadium (4:30 am)

Group D: Turkiye vs USA - Los Angeles Stadium (7:30 am)

Group D: Paraguay vs Australia - San Fransisco Bay Area Stadium (7:30 am)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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