FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 brings decisive Group A, B and C clashes as teams battle for Round of 32 spots. Check full match schedule, venues, IST timings, live streaming details, qualification scenarios and key fixtures including Brazil vs Scotland and Switzerland vs Canada.

Six make-or-break matches are on tap for Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Groups A, B, and C taking the spotlight. It all kicks off in Group B, where Switzerland faces Canada in Vancouver, and Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Qatar in Seattle—both games starting at the same time. All four teams have a shot at reaching the knockouts, so expect tension. In Group C, Scotland takes on Brazil while Morocco faces Haiti; Haiti’s already eliminated, but the rest are still fighting for a spot. To close out the night, hosts Mexico play Czechia and South Africa battles South Korea in Group A.

Switzerland vs Canada in Vancouver feels huge for the Canadians. They’re co-hosting and have a real shot at making the knockout stage for the first time ever. If Canada gets a win or even a draw here, they top the group and secure a spot in the round of 32 at home in BC Place. Switzerland, the group favorite, is almost through but still has something to play for.

Over in Seattle, Bosnia and Herzegovina clashes with Qatar. Both teams only have one point each, but thanks to how tight the group is, a win puts either side right in the mix. Still, their fate depends on what happens between Canada and Switzerland.

Moving to Miami, Scotland is on the brink of making the knockouts for the first time—after eight straight early exits. They kicked off their return to the World Cup stage with a 1-0 win over Haiti, their first tournament victory since 1990. A narrow loss or draw versus Brazil keeps their dream alive. Brazil, almost through, needs a win to lock down first place in Group C.

In Atlanta, Morocco meets Haiti. Morocco, fresh off a semifinal run in 2022, just needs a win to stay in the hunt for top spot. The best outcome for Morocco is to win and hope for a draw between Scotland and Brazil. Haiti, already eliminated, will try to bow out with a win.

Back to Group A: Mexico hosts Czechia in Mexico City. Mexico is already through, but Czechia needs a victory if they want to join them in the knockouts. With just one point so far, Czechia’s only realistic path is to grab all three tonight and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Last, in Monterrey, South Africa squares off against South Korea. For South Africa, it’s win or go home. If they pull it off and Mexico beats Czechia, they’re still in. South Korea only needs a draw to secure a place in the next round, while South Africa has to lay everything on the line.

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