FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari? Getting soft-hearted or sending strong signals? Explained here

Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century, 10-year-old smashes 168 off 119 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century

Abhinav Joshi: The Indian Cinematographer Carrying Psychological Drama Into Global Festival Circuit

Abhinav Joshi: The Indian Cinematographer Carrying Psychological Drama Into Glob

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 brings decisive Group A, B and C clashes as teams battle for Round of 32 spots. Check full match schedule, venues, IST timings, live streaming details, qualification scenarios and key fixtures including Brazil vs Scotland and Switzerland vs Canada.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
Swiss captain and combative midfielder Granit Xhaka (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Six make-or-break matches are on tap for Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Groups A, B, and C taking the spotlight. It all kicks off in Group B, where Switzerland faces Canada in Vancouver, and Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Qatar in Seattle—both games starting at the same time. All four teams have a shot at reaching the knockouts, so expect tension. In Group C, Scotland takes on Brazil while Morocco faces Haiti; Haiti’s already eliminated, but the rest are still fighting for a spot. To close out the night, hosts Mexico play Czechia and South Africa battles South Korea in Group A.

Switzerland vs Canada in Vancouver feels huge for the Canadians. They’re co-hosting and have a real shot at making the knockout stage for the first time ever. If Canada gets a win or even a draw here, they top the group and secure a spot in the round of 32 at home in BC Place. Switzerland, the group favorite, is almost through but still has something to play for.

Over in Seattle, Bosnia and Herzegovina clashes with Qatar. Both teams only have one point each, but thanks to how tight the group is, a win puts either side right in the mix. Still, their fate depends on what happens between Canada and Switzerland.

Moving to Miami, Scotland is on the brink of making the knockouts for the first time—after eight straight early exits. They kicked off their return to the World Cup stage with a 1-0 win over Haiti, their first tournament victory since 1990. A narrow loss or draw versus Brazil keeps their dream alive. Brazil, almost through, needs a win to lock down first place in Group C.

In Atlanta, Morocco meets Haiti. Morocco, fresh off a semifinal run in 2022, just needs a win to stay in the hunt for top spot. The best outcome for Morocco is to win and hope for a draw between Scotland and Brazil. Haiti, already eliminated, will try to bow out with a win.

Back to Group A: Mexico hosts Czechia in Mexico City. Mexico is already through, but Czechia needs a victory if they want to join them in the knockouts. With just one point so far, Czechia’s only realistic path is to grab all three tonight and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Last, in Monterrey, South Africa squares off against South Korea. For South Africa, it’s win or go home. If they pull it off and Mexico beats Czechia, they’re still in. South Korea only needs a draw to secure a place in the next round, while South Africa has to lay everything on the line.

Also read| From street survivor to Iran's FIFA World Cup icon: Alireza Beiranvand's incredible rise

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari? Getting soft-hearted or sending strong signals? Explained here
Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century, 10-year-old smashes 168 off 119 balls
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century
Abhinav Joshi: The Indian Cinematographer Carrying Psychological Drama Into Global Festival Circuit
Abhinav Joshi: The Indian Cinematographer Carrying Psychological Drama Into Glob
What Makes an IVF Specialist the Best IVF Doctor in Noida?
What Makes an IVF Specialist the Best IVF Doctor in Noida?
Parastoo Ahmadi wins global support, Iran's government gets brutally trolled for punishing singer with 74 lashes: 'You can't silence women'
Parastoo Ahmadi wins global support, Iran's government gets brutally trolled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement