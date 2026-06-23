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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 13 with crucial Group K and Group L clashes on the agenda. Get complete details on match timings, venues, live streaming information, team news, and what is at stake as the race for the knockout stage intensifies.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (Courtesy: X)
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Matchday 13 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver excitement, high stakes, and the chance for early celebrations as multiple teams strive to secure their spots in the knockout stages. The four matches lined up for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, could dramatically alter the group standings.

The day kicks off in Houston, where Portugal faces Uzbekistan in Group K. Roberto Martinez’s squad, still in search of their first tournament win, will feel the pressure to perform. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates understand that anything short of a victory could complicate their journey ahead. Conversely, Uzbekistan is eager to earn their first-ever World Cup point and will be driven to create history against one of football’s powerhouses.

England enters the day with the momentum of their exhilarating opening win over Croatia. The Three Lions are set to clash with Ghana in what promises to be a showdown between Group L leaders. Both teams recognize that a win could lead to early qualification for the Round of 32 and potentially secure the top position in the group. Meanwhile, Croatia, still reeling from their defeat, will be eager to rebound against Panama.

To wrap up the day, Colombia aims to secure their place in the knockout rounds as they take on Congo DR. The South Americans have shown impressive form thus far, and a victory here would guarantee their advancement. However, Congo DR, energized by their spirited draw against Portugal, are not just here to fill the ranks. They will seek to challenge Colombia and keep their own aspirations alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 fixtures

Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan — Houston Stadium (10:30 pm)

Group L: England vs Ghana — Boston Stadium (1:30 am)

Group L: Panama vs Croatia — Toronto Stadium (4:30 am)

Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo — Guadalajara Stadium (7:30 am)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Rs 15 crore trade; Kuldeep Yadav heads to LSG for Rs 13.50 crore

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