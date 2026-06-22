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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its 12th day with four exciting group-stage matches from Groups I and J, which are set to shape the race for the knockout rounds. Here's everything you need to know about Day 12, including match timings, venues and live-streaming details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
All you need to know about matches on Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (ZEE Media)
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Day 12 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be much more exciting as it will begin with a Group J match between Austria and defending champions Argentina. There are a total of four matches today from Group I and Group J that could significantly impact the race for the knockout stage. With teams battling for valuable points and qualification spots, fans can expect another action-packed day in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the match timings, venues, and live-streaming details of these games.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12: Fixtures, timings, venues

Group J: Argentina vs Austria - 10:30 PM IST June 22 (Dallas Stadium, Arlington)

Group I: France vs Iraq - 2:30 AM IST June 23 (Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia)

Group I: Norway vs Senegal - 5:30 AM June 23 (New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford)

Group J: Jordan vs Algeria - 8:30 AM June 23 (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara)

Argentina vs Austria

On one hand, defending champions Argentina look to seal qualification to the knockout stage, while Austria aim to build on their winning start against Jordan.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM (4)

France vs Iraq

With a second straight win, France can take a giant step toward the Round of 32, whereas Iraq need points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM

Norway vs Senegal

Norway and Senegal meet in a heavyweight Group I showdown, with Erling Haaland's in-form Norwegians looking to strengthen their qualification chances.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 47 AM

Jordan vs Algeria

Both teams are chasing their first points of the tournament, making this a must-win clash that could decide who stays in contention in the group.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM (3)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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