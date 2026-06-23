FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 Highlights: Argentina, France, Norway qualify for Round of 32; Messi, Mbappe steal show

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12: The day’s biggest headline, without question, came from Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who continued to prove that age means little on the pitch.

FIFA World Cup 2026’s 12th day brought another memorable moment on the sport’s biggest stage. While Lionel Messi made history again by scoring his 18th goal, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland each led their teams to the last 16 with one match left in the group phase. With all three players hitting a brace today, the race for the Golden Boot has never been hotter.

The day’s biggest headline, without question, came from Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who continued to prove that age means little on the pitch.

Messi breaks all-time record

Facing Austria in Houston, Messi netted both goals in a dominant 2-0 victory, lifting his World Cup total to 18 and making him the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Interestingly, Messi was on track for another hat-trick in back-to-back games at the finals, yet he missed a spot-kick versus Australia before opening the scoring.

The Argentine legend, now only days short of his 39th birthday, keeps building on his World Cup legacy while featuring in his record sixth edition of the event. He set several new marks with today’s match-winning display, with a selection of them outlined below.

Mbappe steals show

As Messi was setting records, Kylian Mbappé delivered his own decisive display to send France into the knockout round, also grabbing a brace for himself.

The French star netted twice during a 3-0 victory over Iraq, moving his World Cup total to 16 goals and putting him just one behind Messi on the tournament’s all-time scoring list.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added his second following an extended halftime interval that stretched beyond 130 minutes because of severe thunderstorm alerts. It marked the first occasion a World Cup match had been delayed due to adverse weather.

Meanwhile, here are the other highlights from FIFA World Cup 2026’s day 12.

Argentina 2-0 Austria (Group J)

When it comes to Messi, there’s no comparison. Last week the Argentine great climbed above Just Fontaine, Gerd Müller, and Ronaldo. Today he also eclipsed the 16-goal World Cup tally he held alongside Miroslav Klose.

Despite missing an early spot-kick, Messi struck twice and has now scored all five of Argentina’s goals while the team is yet to concede in the competition. The defending champions marched into the Round of 32 with a game in hand, before closing out the group against Jordan on Saturday.

France 3-0 Iraq (Group I)

After Messi set the standard earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappé demonstrated he is fully able to match the brilliance of the Argentine maestro. Earning his 100th cap for his country, the dynamic skipper scored on both sides of a lengthy halftime interval to guide France into the Round of 32.

Michael Olise was also outstanding, providing two assists, while Ousmane Dembélé added the third for a Les Bleus team that now prepares for a group-deciding clash against Norway on Friday.

Norway 3-2 Senegal (Group J)

During an exceptional day of finishing, Erling Haaland and Ismaila Sarr ensured all four matches produced a brace as Norway narrowly defeated Senegal in New York New Jersey. After Julian Ryerson went down with an early injury, substitute Marcus Pederson found the net to give Norway a slender halftime lead.

Haaland added the second just three minutes into the second period before Sarr replied not long after. Shortly before the hour, the Manchester City forward restored the two-goal advantage, with Sarr pulling one back in stoppage time in a to-and-fro contest. Norway have also secured a knockout spot but remain behind France in second on goal difference.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria (Group J)

After catching the eye in their first-ever World Cup game last week, Jordan began confidently against Algeria in San Francisco. That bright start paid off when a mishit effort from Mousa Al Tamari dropped perfectly for midfielder Nizar Al Rashdan, who slotted it in to give the West Asian side a narrow advantage at halftime.

That was as good as it would get, however, as two set-piece goals from Algeria turned the match. Substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed home from a corner for the first, before Amine Gouiri scrambled in a close-range second following another corner to complete a 2-1 victory. The result keeps Algeria’s qualification hopes alive, while Jordan’s tournament comes to an end.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.