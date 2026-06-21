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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 features Spain vs Saudi Arabia, Belgium vs Iran, Uruguay vs Cape Verde and New Zealand vs Egypt. Check complete match schedule, Indian timings, live streaming details, venues and key qualification scenarios from today's action.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 03:27 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 (Courtesy: X)
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The reigning European champions, Spain, who had a rocky start to their World Cup journey, are set to face Saudi Arabia in the marquee match of day 11 of the tournament on Sunday. In the day's second match, Iran will take on Belgium, as ongoing travel restrictions continue to hinder the Middle Eastern team's ability to rest and recover during this month-long global event.

The Sunday match schedule wraps up with Uruguay squaring off against the small nation of Cape Verde, followed by New Zealand competing against Egypt. None of the teams participating today can secure their spot in the next round or face elimination.

In a different vein, French fans have been advised to refrain from touching Philadelphia's famous Rocky Balboa statue to prevent attracting what they call "monumental bad luck."

Travel restrictions persist for Iran

The United States will keep evaluating the travel plans for the Iranian squad during the World Cup. For now, the initial arrangements remain unchanged, even though the team has expressed intentions to file a complaint with FIFA, according to Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force for the tournament, as reported by Reuters.

Iran is dissatisfied with the limitations that only allow them to travel to venues in the US within 24 hours of their matches and require them to return to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after each game.

These restrictions have led coach Amir Ghalenoei to claim that his team is "the most oppressed team in the entire World Cup."

Giuliani, however, indicates that the situation is dynamic, and discussions will take place regarding the measures for Iran's third match against Egypt in Seattle on June 26, following their encounter with Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Iran, part of Group G, began their campaign in North America after enduring months of uncertainty regarding their participation in the World Cup due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 fixtures

Spain vs Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US (9:30 PM)

Belgium vs Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium, US (12:30 am)

Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium, US (3:30 am)

New Zealand vs Egypt at BC Place Vancouver, iCanada (6:30 am)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| BCCI names India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli back, no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal

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