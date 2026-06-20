FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 brings crucial Group E and Group F clashes as Netherlands face Sweden, Germany take on Ivory Coast, Ecuador meet Curacao, and Japan battle Tunisia. Check match timings, venues, live streaming details, TV channels and everything you need to know.

The excitement is escalating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Groups E and F gear up for pivotal matchups that could alter the path to the knockout stage. With qualification scenarios beginning to unfold, every point now holds significant importance.

Group F is set for thrilling action as the Netherlands face a formidable challenge against Sweden, one of the tournament's standout teams so far. Following an impressive five-goal display against Tunisia, Sweden currently leads the group and is filled with confidence. A victory over the Dutch could secure Sweden's advancement to the knockout rounds, especially if it coincides with a draw or loss for Japan, which would also ensure they finish at the top of the group.

However, the Netherlands are determined to have their say in this outcome. Ronald Koeman's squad demonstrated their tenacity in a captivating 2-2 draw with Japan, understanding that a strong performance against Sweden could greatly enhance their chances as they head into the final group matches.

In another significant matchup within Group F, Japan will take on Tunisia in a game rich with meaning and history. This match will mark the 1,000th game in FIFA World Cup history, adding extra significance to an already crucial encounter. Tunisia arrives with new leadership, as Herve Renard takes the helm, aiming to rejuvenate the North African team's campaign.

Renard will be looking to ignite an immediate revival and keep Tunisia's hopes alive as they approach their final group match. A loss to Japan, coupled with a Netherlands victory over Sweden, would see Tunisia eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, in Group E, all eyes are on a heavyweight showdown between Germany and Côte d'Ivoire, where the top position could be at stake. Both teams started with wins, making this one of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the day.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany can clinch the top spot in Group E by defeating Côte d'Ivoire, as long as Ecuador does not secure a full three points against Curaçao. On the other hand, Côte d'Ivoire, under the leadership of Emerse Fae, could ascend to the group lead if they win against Germany while Ecuador wins or draws against Curaçao.

In the meantime, Curaçao and Ecuador are both eager to turn their fortunes around after suffering defeats in their opening matches. With the threat of elimination hanging over them, neither team can afford another loss. A defeat for either side could push their World Cup aspirations perilously close to an abrupt conclusion.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 fixtures

Group F: Netherlands vs Sweden — Houston Stadium (10:30 pm)

Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast — Toronto Stadium (1:30 am)

Group E: Ecuador vs Curaçao — Kansas City Stadium (5:30 am)

Group F: Tunisia vs Japan (9:30 am)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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