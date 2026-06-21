FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 Highlights: Netherlands win big, Germany edge Ivory Coast, Ecuador draw Curacao

Netherlands beat Sweden 5–1 with braces from Brobbey and Gakpo. Germany defeated Ivory Coast 2–1 thanks to a late winner by Undav after trailing at halftime. Ecuador held Curacao to a 0–0 draw.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 day 10 group stage action delivered thrilling results as the Netherlands secured a dominant win over Sweden, Germany edged past Ivory Coast in a tense clash, and Ecuador were held to a historic goalless draw by Curacao in a dramatic day of football action.

Netherlands 5–1 Sweden (Group F)

The Netherlands produced one of their most dominant performances of the tournament so far, sweeping past Sweden 5–1 at Houston Stadium.

Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo starred with two goals each, setting the tone for a commanding Dutch display. Crysencio Summerville added a late goal to complete the rout.

Sweden managed a consolation through Anthony Elanga, but they were largely outplayed throughout the match.

Germany 2–1 Ivory Coast (Group E)

Germany came from behind to secure a crucial 2–1 win over the Ivory Coast at Toronto Stadium.

Ivory Coast struck first in the opening half through Franck Kessié, putting Germany under early pressure.

However, Deniz Undav turned the game around with a superb second-half brace, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner that sealed Germany’s place in the knockout rounds.

Ecuador 0–0 Curacao (Group E)

Curacao made World Cup history by earning their first-ever tournament point after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw.

Ecuador dominated the match with 28 shots but failed to find a breakthrough, thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Room produced 15 saves across 90 minutes, frustrating Ecuador’s attack and securing a memorable result for his team.

Japan vs Tunisia (Group F)

Japan thrashed Tunisia 4-0 in their Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. This historic match was the 1,000th official match in FIFA World Cup history. With this victory, Japan moves to 4 points in Group F, placing them neck-and-neck with the Netherlands, who defeated Sweden 5-1 earlier in the day.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.