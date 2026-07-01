FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo debate heats up as Chris Sutton slams Portugal boss Roberto Martínez, calls it ‘embarrassing’

Chris Sutton criticised Portugal coach Roberto Martinez for over-relying on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling it 'embarrassing' and saying the team is being held back despite their strong squad.

Former England striker Chris Sutton has launched a sharp criticism of Portugal manager Roberto Martínez, accusing him of over-relying on Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Sutton said Portugal is being 'held back' by continuing to start the veteran forward in all matches despite inconsistent performances.

Sutton calls Ronaldo's reliance ‘embarrassing’

Before Portugal's Round of 32 match against Croatia, Sutton called Martinez's team selection 'embarrassing,' citing Ronaldo's consistent inclusion in the starting lineup. 'I think it is shameful for Roberto Martinez that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is forty-one, has already played every minute for Portugal. He is the most indulgent manager I've ever seen. Even though Ronaldo was once a fantastic player, keeping him on the field all the time as their centre-forward is holding Portugal back,' according to Sutton on BBC Sport.

Ronaldo has had a mixed tournament thus far, scoring twice against Uzbekistan but missing out on goals against Colombia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Portugal's first game ended in an unexpected 1-1 tie with Congo, while their last group encounter ended in a goalless draw with Colombia.

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Martinez defends Ronaldo and team rotation

Martinez has persisted in supporting Ronaldo and his position in the team in spite of criticism. Portugal does not compare itself to other teams, he said in defence of his selection choices. 'We don't evaluate ourselves against guys on other clubs. Martinez answered, 'That would be immature.' 'Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time,' he continued, adding that Ronaldo's positioning and attacking structure are still effective.

Additionally, the Portugal coach demanded that the team's minutes be distributed among all members of the squad. 'We do share the minutes because we have used 21 outfield players,' he clarified, adding that adjustments are still possible based on the needs of the game.