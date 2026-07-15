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FIFA World Cup 2026 controversy: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal

Balogun suspension saga has taken another twist after the IOC received a complaint seeking an investigation into FIFA president Infantino over alleged breaches of political neutrality. Know the whole story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 controversy: IOC urged to investigate Infantino over Balogun suspension reversal
Balogun was shown a red card during the USA's Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (AI-Generated)
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The controversy around Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension reversal doesn't seem to end soon, even after the United States are already out of the tournament. Now, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received a complaint seeking an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over alleged breaches of political neutrality. The complaint has been filed by FairSquare, an advocacy group, which claimed that Infantino violated the IOC's rules on political neutrality through multiple actions, particularly the incident of Balogun's one-match ban after a red card was shown to the USA star during a Round of 32 clash.

Why Balogun's suspension reversal sparked controversy

The decision was revised, and Balogun was allowed to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium after FIFA announced that the match suspension was suspended for a probationary period of one year.

FIFA's decision sparked controversy as US President Donald Trump also claimed later that he intervened and asked the apex football body to review its original decision on Balogun. Trump later defended it and said, ''All I did was ask for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. And, you know, again, I'm good at this stuff. I didn't think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled.''

Whats App Image 2026 07 15 at 7 41 09 AM

Later, FIFA also issued a statement quoting Infantino's take on the controversy, which stated, ''Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.''

FairSquare urges IOC to investigate Infantino over political neutrality

Apart from the Balogun controversy, the complaint filed by FairSquare also cited Infantino's endorsement of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, public appearances connected to Trump's presidential inauguration, and the presentation of FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize to Trump.

Before filing a complaint with the IOC, Fairsquare had lodged a complaint with FIFA's Ethics Committee in December last year.

(With ANI inputs)

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