FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete list of 16 host cities and stadiums across USA, Canada and Mexico

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be staged across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. From iconic stadiums to state-of-the-art arenas, here's the complete list of venues that will welcome fans and teams during football's biggest tournament.

The countdown is on for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and football fans everywhere can feel the anticipation building. This tournament is breaking new ground—it’s the first time three countries will team up to host: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The World Cup is coming to North America on a scale we’ve never seen before.

The action kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, 2026 (that’s June 12 to July 20 in India), and there’s a lot that's different. For starters, the number of teams jumps from 32 to 48, and there’ll be a massive 104 matches stretched across 16 cities. If you love the energy of stadium crowds or the festival vibe, you’re in luck—millions are expected to turn out and turn the continent into one big football celebration.

When it comes to the stadiums, you get the best of both worlds—iconic grounds packed with history and high-tech arenas that are as modern as they come. Each city is ready to show off what makes football (and their corner of North America) special.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities and Stadiums

This World Cup isn’t just the biggest—it aims to be the boldest. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are joining forces, offering up 16 cities and a lineup of stadiums that range from legends of the game to brand-new marvels of design. There’s Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca—if you know football history, you know this place. Or take SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which feels like something straight out of the future. Each venue has a story and a distinct character.

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Canada’s Venues

Toronto – BMO Field (Capacity: 45,000)

BMO Field was built for football. It opened its doors in 2007, has hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup, and is home turf for Toronto FC. For 2026, it’ll see six matches, including Canada’s opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 12, plus a Round of 32 clash.

Vancouver – BC Place (Capacity: 54,000)

Set right on the waterfront, BC Place is as scenic as it gets. Open since 1983, it’s where the Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Lions play, and fans still talk about the 2015 Women’s World Cup final it hosted. In this World Cup, it gets seven matches, including two knockout games.

Mexico’s Venues

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca (Capacity: 83,000)

Estadio Azteca is football royalty. Opened in 1966, it's seen it all—World Cup finals, Pelé, Maradona, all the legends. Come 2026, it becomes the first stadium ever to feature in three World Cups. It’s also hosting the opening match on June 11, with Mexico playing South Africa.

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron (Capacity: 48,000)

You can’t miss Estadio Akron with its volcano-inspired design. Since 2010, it’s hosted everything from Copa Libertadores finals to the Pan American Games. Four group matches go down here—don’t miss Spain versus Uruguay.

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA (Capacity: 53,500)

“El Gigante de Acero,” or “The Steel Giant,” is just that. It’s modern, it’s got amazing mountain views, and since opening in 2015, it’s become a jewel of Mexican football. Four World Cup matches take place here.

United States Venues

Dallas – AT&T Stadium (Capacity: 94,000)

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is a monster—the largest venue of the tournament, able to handle 94,000 fans. It’s home to the Dallas Cowboys and has hosted everything from Super Bowls to huge boxing nights. It gets nine matches, including a semi-final.

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium (Capacity: 82,500)

MetLife Stadium is set to be the tournament’s crown jewel. It will host eight matches, including a semi-final and the big one—the final on July 19. The stadium’s already proven itself with events like the Copa America Centenario final.

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Capacity: 75,000)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a tech marvel. It’s known for its retractable roof and huge 360-degree video board. Eight matches are scheduled here, including a semi-final.

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium (Capacity: 70,000)

SoFi Stadium often grabs headlines as one of the world’s priciest builds—about $6 billion. It’s home to Los Angeles’s NFL teams and will host eight World Cup games, including the first match on U.S. soil in 2026.

Other Key U.S. Venues

Gillette Stadium, Boston (65,000): Seven matches, including a quarter-final.

NRG Stadium, Houston (72,000): Known for its retractable roof and steep stands.

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City (73,000): Famous for its deafening crowds.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami (65,000): Hosts seven games, a go-to spot for major events.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (69,000): Six matches, including a game on July 4.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara (71,000): Home to the 49ers, a favorite for international competitions.

Lumen Field, Seattle (69,000): Wildly passionate crowds and six matches—including knockout rounds.

A Tournament on Another Level

With 16 host cities, 48 teams, and more matches than ever before, the 2026 World Cup will eclipse anything that’s come before. You’ll see football’s most famous venues, like Estadio Azteca, right alongside cutting-edge stadiums such as SoFi and Mercedes-Benz. It’s a blend of history and innovation that’s going to define this tournament.

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