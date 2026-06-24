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FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia seal knockout spot with narrow 1-0 victory over DR Congo

With a hard-fought victory over DR Congo, Colombia sealed a spot in the Round of 32, becoming the 7th team in the tournament after Mexico, USA, Germany, France, Argentina, and Norway.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia seal knockout spot with narrow 1-0 victory over DR Congo
Colombia qualified for the Round of 32 after a victory over DR Congo. (AI-Generated)
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Colombia became the 7th team to qualify for the Round of 32 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 after the James Rodríguez-led side registered a hard-fought victory over DR Congo on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time). Despite several goal-scoring attempts, it was Daniel Munoz who finally succeeded in finding the net in the 76th minute. After the goal, Colombia continued to build pressure on the opponents and ultimately clinched the game to top Group K with six points.

 

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are in the second position in the group with four points after two matches. Apart from them, DR Congo are still in contention for qualification for the knockout round; however, they would need to beat Uzbekistan in their next fixture and also depend on other results.

 

Uzbekistan are at the bottom of Group K with 0 points and two losses in two matches, registering a goal difference of -7 with one goal scored and eight conceded.

 

Coming back to the game, Colombia also controlled 66 percent of the ball and outshot their opponents 20-7. The Los Cafeteros also registered nine shots on target compared to DR Congo's two, which showed their attacking intent. Colombia completed 506 passes at an impressive 88 per cent accuracy, while DR Congo managed 281 passes with 77 per cent accuracy.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 24 at 7 08 20 AM

 

Teams qualified for the Round of 32 so far

 

Mexico

USA

Germany

Argentina

France

Norway

Colombia

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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