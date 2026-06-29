FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record, Donald Trump calls it a 'Great Tribute'

During the group stage, the FIFA World Cup shattered attendance records, drawing a remarkable 4.64 million fans. Celebrating the milestone, US President Donald Trump also hailed the record-breaking turnout.

FIFA World Cup 2026 has scripted history with the highest number of global attendance, with a staggering 4.64 million fans engaging with the tournament during the group stage. Notably, the current edition of the World Cup features 48 teams, unlike any previous tournaments. US President Donald Trump also celebrated the milestone and shared a special post, highlighting the tournament's record-breaking popularity.

''The FIFA numbers are far greater than any World Cup in history. This is a Great Tribute to the United States of America. Thank you to all! President Donald J Trump,'' he wrote in his TruthSocial post.

Meanwhile, the official social media handles of FIFA also celebrated the feat and shared the records broken in the tournament so far. As per the post, fans from 210 countries and territories have attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the group stage games.

Other milestones achieved during the tournament include the highest-ever single-day tournament attendance (426,834), over 5 million fans attended FIFA fan festivals, 201,500 fans at the Mexico City Fan Festival on June 18, and the highest attendance during the Mexico vs South Africa game (80,824).

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Meanwhile, the Round of 32 began on Sunday (local time) with the South Africa vs Canada clash, where the co-host nation clinched the game by a brilliant goal by midfielder Stephen Eustaquio during the extra time. With this win, Canada have now become the first nation to reach the Round of 16.

On Monday, there are three matches scheduled in the Round of 32, including Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, and the Netherlands vs Morocco.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/