FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil star Neymar set to return from injury, likely to feature against Scotland

Brazil have received a massive boost ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash against Scotland, with star forward Neymar expected to return from injury. The veteran attacker could make his first appearance of the tournament as Brazil look to strengthen their position in the group.

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced that Neymar will be ready for the Selecao's crucial final Group C match against Scotland, providing a significant boost to the five-time world champions as they aim for a spot in the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 34-year-old forward has yet to play in Brazil's tournament so far due to a right calf injury sustained while with Santos on May 17. Neymar missed Brazil's initial 1-1 draw with Morocco and was also absent during Saturday's 3-0 win over Haiti in Philadelphia.

After the victory against Haiti, Ancelotti shared that Neymar's recovery is on track and that he is expected to return to full training with the team early next week.

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland," Ancelotti said.

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Since joining the World Cup squad, Neymar has not participated in a complete training session with Brazil. The seasoned forward underwent medical evaluations earlier this week to check on the progress of his calf injury and has been engaged in a personalized rehabilitation program.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was listed on the bench for Brazil's first match against Morocco but did not play. Before the Haiti match, Brazil confirmed that Neymar would stay in New Jersey to continue his recovery from a grade-two calf strain, which was initially projected to sideline him for up to three weeks. His return could not be more timely for Brazil.

Raphinha had to leave the field during the first half of the victory over Haiti due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Ancelotti acknowledged after the game that the severity of the issue is still unknown, and the Barcelona winger is set to undergo additional medical assessments.

"We need to evaluate him. We don't know the severity yet," Ancelotti said.

The uncertainty regarding Raphinha's condition has heightened the significance of Neymar's comeback, as Brazil may need their most seasoned attacking player for the pivotal match against Scotland.

Neymar's return is expected to provide a significant emotional boost for Brazil. As the nation's all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 129 international matches, he is participating in what may be his fourth and final World Cup.

There was much discussion in Brazil regarding his selection for the team due to his injury issues stemming from a serious ACL injury he sustained in October 2023. Nevertheless, Neymar has shown promising signs since his return to Santos, where he has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight matches this year.

With the quest for knockout stage qualification still uncertain and worries about Raphinha's fitness increasing, Neymar appears poised to play a crucial role when Brazil takes on Scotland in Miami Gardens this Wednesday.

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