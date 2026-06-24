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FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil receive massive boost as Neymar returns to full fitness before Scotland showdown

Brazil have received a major boost ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C encounter, with Neymar returning to full fitness and becoming available for selection. The superstar forward's comeback strengthens Brazil's attacking options as they prepare to face Scotland.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil receive massive boost as Neymar returns to full fitness before Scotland showdown
Neymar Jr (Courtesy: AFP)
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Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar has recovered from his calf injury just in time for the World Cup clash against Scotland on Wednesday, June 24. Neymar’s fit and back in the squad but Ancelotti made it clear: Brazil’s main man will probably start on the bench — and he might not even play at all.

Neymar, 34, was called back to the national team for this tournament, but he’s spent most of his time on the sidelines so far. He injured his calf right before the World Cup began. Since then, he’s moved from rehab to training, gearing up for what could be his first appearance for Brazil in three years.

Ancelotti sounded pleased with Neymar’s recovery but didn’t promise anything about game time. “Neymar’s available,” he told reporters at Miami Stadium. “He’s been working all week and is available for the match. It’s great to have him back. His quality obviously helps the team.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Live Streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

“I’ve really gotten to know him this week. He’s been serious about his recovery, and he wants to help the team as soon as possible.

“I’m happy with him — even if he doesn’t play, his experience and knowledge lift the squad. He helps the younger guys. He’s in a good place,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil opened their quest for a record sixth world title with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, then defeated Haiti 3-0 to take control in Group C. One more win secures a spot in the Round of 32, so the focus is on delivering a strong performance against Scotland.

“Representing Brazil at the World Cup is always a big deal,” Ancelotti said. “The first match wasn’t great. The second one was better. Now we’re confident the third will be our best yet.”

Ancelotti didn’t overlook Scotland and knows replacing Raphinha, who’s also out with a hamstring injury is another challenge.

“Scotland’s a strong team,” he continued. “They fight, they’re organized, and guys like McTominay and McGinn are used to these big games.

“It’ll be tough, as always. The days of easy matches at the World Cup are long gone. We’re ready for a battle.”

Also read| Huge relief for Iran as US eases travel restrictions before crucial FIFA World Cup match

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