FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil beat Japan 2-1 to reach Round of 16; Lula celebrates victory, says 'let's go all out'

Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a dramatic 95th-minute winner to send the Selecao into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday congratulated the national football team after it defeated Japan 2-1 to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a post on X, Lula lauded the team's determination and said the entire country was rallying behind the Selecão following the victory.

"Let's go all out, Brazil!!! So much excitement. Congrats to the team for their grit and victory. All of Brazil is cheering. Onward to the round of 16!" Brazil President wrote.

Vamos com tudo, Brasil!!! Muita emoção. Parabéns à seleção pela garra e pela vitória. O Brasil inteiro está na torcida. Rumo às oitavas!



@ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/Xg1us967K0 — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 29, 2026

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

After a frustrating first half where Japan's Zion Suzuki remained largely untroubled,

Brazil intensified the pressure. Gabriel Magalhaes curled a precise cross toward the back post, allowing veteran midfielder Casemiro to rise highest and power a header home, levelling the game at 1-1.

With the match looking destined for extra time, Danilo won the ball back deep in transition, finding Endrick. The youngster smartly laid it off for Bruno Guimaraes, who slid a perfect pass to an unmarked Gabriel Martinelli inside the box. Martinelli took a composed touch and slotted it into the far corner, squeezing it past a desperate Suzuki to seal the 2-1 victory.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

While this Round of 32 clash in the expanded 2026 format produced an instant classic, matchups between these two nations on football's grandest stage are exceedingly rare.

Before this 2026 encounter, Brazil and Japan had faced each other only once in FIFA World Cup history: Germany 2006. Much like the 2026 match, Japan actually took a surprise lead via Keiji Tamada in the 34th minute.

However, a star-studded Selecão stormed back with a brace from Ronaldo, alongside goals from Juninho Pernambucano and Gilberto to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.

History heavily favours Brazil in this matchup. Across 15 meetings, the Selecao have won 12, with 2 draws and just a single loss. But that one defeat looms large. Months before this tournament, Japan pulled off a stunning 3-2 friendly win in Tokyo -- their first ever against the South Americans.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

(With ANI Inputs)