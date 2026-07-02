FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally from 2-0 down to stun Senegal in extra-time classic

Belgium produced a sensational comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Trailing by two goals, the Red Devils fought back with remarkable resilience before scoring a dramatic late winner to book their place in the Round of 16.

Youri Tielemans converted a penalty in the 125th minute as Belgium staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their World Cup last 32 match in Seattle early Thursday (July 2, 2026), keeping their title aspirations alive despite seeming lost.

Senegal's Lamine Camara fouled Tielemans as the ball raced across the goal, leading to a penalty awarded after a video assistant referee review. Tielemans expertly placed the ball in the top corner, capping off an incredible turnaround.

Senegal had taken a well-deserved 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr, appearing to be on course for the next round until Belgium struck twice in the last four minutes, with Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans finding the net to push the game into extra time.

Belgium will now meet the winner of the last-32 match between co-hosts United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle on Monday (July 6, 2026).

It was a heartbreaking outcome for Senegal, who dominated much of the match and hit the woodwork twice but failed to secure the victory. They became the fourth African team to exit in a narrow defeat in the last 32, joining South Africa, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving them to ponder how they let this opportunity slip away.

Senegal nearly took the lead when Ismail Jakobs' left-wing cross was parried by Thibaut Courtois, but a lunging Sarr could only redirect the loose ball onto the post.

When the African side finally broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, it was no surprise. Sadio Mane's cross was headed towards goal by Sarr, but once again, it hit the post.

This time, the rebound fell perfectly for Diarra, who calmly side-footed it home from seven yards out. Maxim De Cuyper forced a brilliant save from Senegal's goalkeeper Mory Diaw with a shot destined for the top corner as Belgium trailed at halftime.

Belgium substituted Lukaku for the underperforming Charles De Ketelaere at halftime, but they quickly found themselves trailing 2-0. A remarkable long pass from Moussa Niakhate was expertly controlled by Sarr, who fended off two defenders before smashing the ball into the net in the 51st minute.

Belgium had difficulty generating clear chances until the last five minutes, when they unexpectedly turned the match around by scoring twice in just three minutes. First, Lukaku redirected Thomas Meunier’s low cross into the net at the near post, and then Tielemans headed in Leandro Trossard’s deep ball into the box.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in knockout phase