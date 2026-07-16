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FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina players display 'Las Malvinas' banner after 2-1 semi-final win over England

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Post-match, Lo Celso and Otamendi unfurled a "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" banner, referencing the Falklands dispute.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina players display 'Las Malvinas' banner after 2-1 semi-final win over England
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England delivered drama on and off the pitch. Lionel Messi's Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and set up a final against Spain on Sunday, July 19.

But it was a post-match banner that stole headlines and could now put Argentina under FIFA scrutiny.

What happened in the match

England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon. Argentina looked to be heading out until a late surge changed everything. Enzo Fernández equalised with a stunning long-range strike five minutes from full-time. Then in the dying minutes, Lautaro Martínez headed home to complete the comeback and send Argentina to the final.

It was a heated contest with 26 fouls and 4 yellow cards as tempers flared between both sides throughout the night.

'Las Malvinas Son Argentinas' banner sparks controversy

After the final whistle, Argentina defenders Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi were seen unfurling a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" — "The Malvinas are Argentine."

The message refers to the Falkland Islands, a territory at the centre of a decades-long dispute between Argentina and Britain. The 1982 Falklands War lasted 74 days and claimed over 900 lives. Britain regained control, but Argentina still claims the islands as part of its national identity.

The display is likely to draw FIFA's attention. FIFA regulations prohibit political messaging during official competitions. Any disciplinary action would come just days before Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final, where they aim to defend the title won in Qatar 2022. This isn't the first time the issue surfaced. According to The Guardian, Argentina players were heard chanting "For the Malvinas, for Diego Maradona and for Messi's last one" after beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Ironically, Argentine fans had been barred from bringing Falklands-related flags and banners into the stadium. Argentina's Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva had confirmed the ban, citing FIFA's code of conduct against politically divisive content.

For now, Argentina celebrate a place in the final. But the Malvinas banner means the build-up to Sunday's summit clash with Spain may have an extra political edge.

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