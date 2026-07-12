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FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina beat Switzerland in extra time thriller, England semi-final next

After surviving a stern test against Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Scaloni's men produced another hard-fought display to move within two wins of retaining the World Cup crown, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962.

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Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 11:44 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina beat Switzerland in extra time thriller, England semi-final next
Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrating after goal against Switzerland; Image source: ANI
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Defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland on Saturday (local time), setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against England.

After surviving a stern test against Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Scaloni's men produced another hard-fought display to move within two wins of retaining the World Cup crown, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962.

Argentina made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 10th minute through Alexis Mac Allister. Lionel Messi's inviting corner found the midfielder, who glanced a precise header beyond Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to hand La Albiceleste an early advantage.

The South Americans controlled much of the opening period, while Switzerland struggled to create meaningful opportunities. Their best chance came through Djibril Sow, whose long-range effort was comfortably dealt with by Emiliano Martinez.

Whats App Image 2026 07 12 at 8 10 34 AM

The Swiss grew into the contest after the break and began asking more questions of the Argentine defence. Dan Ndoye was denied by a superb block from Lisandro Martinez before Emiliano Martinez produced back-to-back saves to keep out Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka.

Switzerland's persistence finally paid off in the 67th minute when Ndoye combined neatly with Ricardo Rodriguez before calmly finishing past Martinez to bring Murat Yakin's side level.However, the momentum shifted dramatically just five minutes later as Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation, reducing Switzerland to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

Argentina pushed relentlessly for a winner in normal time, with Messi curling narrowly wide and Lautaro Martinez forcing Kobel into an excellent save, but Switzerland held firm to send the match into extra time.

Scaloni's side eventually found the breakthrough in the 112th minute through Julian Alvarez. Cutting in from the left, the forward unleashed a superb strike from around 25 yards that flew into the top corner, leaving Kobel with no chance and sparking wild celebrations among the Argentine supporters.

Switzerland committed numbers forward in search of another equaliser, but the defending champions sealed victory in the closing stages when Lautaro Martinez reacted quickest to convert the rebound after Kobel had made an initial save.

The 3-1 victory sends Argentina into the semi-finals, where they will face England in a highly anticipated showdown as Lionel Messi and company continue their quest to successfully defend the World Cup title.A lot of football fans watched Argentina's do-or-die match at the NYC Rockefeller Centre and celebrated the win of the reigning champions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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