FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria files official complaint to football body after Argentina defeat over refereeing calls

Algeria has lodged a FIFA complaint after a 3-0 loss to Argentina, questioning refereeing decisions involving Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister.

The controversy surrounding Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has now reached FIFA, with the Algerian Football Federation formally lodging a complaint over several refereeing decisions that it believes influenced the outcome of the match.

According to reports, Algeria submitted an official letter to FIFA's refereeing committee, highlighting multiple incidents from the game that the team believes were mishandled by match officials. At the centre of the controversy is Argentina captain Lionel Messi, whose involvement in a first-half challenge has become a major talking point among fans and pundits.

Messi incident under scrutiny

Algeria claims that Messi stepped on the shin of captain Aïssa Mandi during the opening half of the match. The incident quickly gained traction on social media after video clips circulated online, prompting debate over whether the Argentine star should have received a red card.

Despite the appeals from Algerian players, referee Szymon Marciniak did not issue a booking or take any disciplinary action against Messi. The decision has since divided football fans, with some arguing that the challenge warranted a harsher punishment, while others believe the referee handled the situation correctly.

Second complaint involves Mac Allister

Algeria's protest extends beyond the Messi incident. The North African side has also questioned a second-half challenge involving Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Algerian player Ibrahim Maza. Officials from the Algerian camp allege that Mac Allister used his elbow during the duel and argue that the incident occurred in clear view of the referee. Once again, no action was taken on the field.

The match was officiated by experienced Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who is widely regarded as one of football's top officials and famously refereed the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi steals the show with historic hat-trick

While the refereeing decisions continue to dominate discussions off the pitch, Messi delivered a memorable performance on it.

The Argentine superstar opened the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike before doubling his tally from close range after a rebound. He completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a trademark curling finish that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The three-goal performance proved decisive as Argentina cruised to a comfortable victory.

Record-breaking night for the Argentina captain

Messi's hat-trick was significant for more than just the result.

The goals took his FIFA World Cup tally to 16, drawing him level with German legend Miroslav Klose for the most goals scored in men's World Cup history. The achievement came just days before Messi's 39th birthday and coincided with another remarkable milestone — his 200th international appearance for Argentina.

The performance further cemented his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

FIFA yet to respond

As the debate over the match continues, FIFA has not yet issued an official response to Algeria's complaint.

It remains unclear whether the governing body will review the incidents highlighted by the Algerian Football Federation or take any further action. For now, attention turns to the next round of matches. Argentina will face Austria as they look to continue their strong start to the tournament, while Algeria will attempt to bounce back against Jordan.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.