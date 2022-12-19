Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi was presented a Qatari 'Bisht' before lifting the trophy?

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi was presented with a Qatari 'Bisht' before he lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Lionel Messi was covered in a Qatari 'Bisht' after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi's crowning moment finally came on Sunday, December 18 as he won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina after his side defeated France in the final at Lusail after a thrilling penalty shootout. 

The 35-year-old scored two goals in the final before going up on the podium and lifting the trophy which he perhaps craved the most in his career. 

Having won the World Cup, Messi was presented with a special gift by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. 

Before lifting the World Cup trophy, Messi was covered by a black ceremonial robe which is called 'Bisht'. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stood beside Messi, as Al Thani put the robe on Messi who carried it with honour. 

As per the local customs, the Qatari 'Bisht' is worn by the royal family, politicians, religious scholars and wealthy individuals on special occasions. 

It is believed that no other cloth than the 'Bisht' is deemed fit for such grand moments, and it is reserved for high-profile figures in society. 

In a sense, it was perhaps the coronation of the king, who had conquered it all, apart from the World Cup, but now he can claim his status as the 'Greatest of all time' having laid his hands on every trophy he could have possibly won in his illustrious career. 

When quizzed about the 'Bisht' Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar's tournament organising committee was quoted as saying by BBC Sport, "It is a dress for an official occasion and worn for celebrations. This was a celebration of Messi." 

