FIFA World Cup 2022: Why are fans questioning Lionel Messi’s 2nd goal against France in WC final?

Lionel Messi became the star of the show when Argentina grabbed a historic victory against France in the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The thrilling football tournament final kept fans on the edge of their seats, but many are now questioning if Argentina’s victory is legitimate or not.

The humdinger of a match between Argentina and France during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final swayed in the favour of the former when Lionel Messi tipped the scales in his favour by scoring a close-range goal during the extra time, bringing the score to 3-2.

Just a few minutes after Messi’s surprising goal against France, Mbappe ended up scoring a goal, completing his legendary hat trick against Argentina and bringing the score to a draw at 3-3. Now, some fans are claiming a foul on Messi’s second goal against France.

Why are people questioning Lionel Messi’s 2nd goal?

Lionel Messi’s controversial goal against France during the extra time was the product of a rebound after France football team captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had defended his previous attempt.

The camera angles revealed that Messi used his right foot to score his second goal of the match to move the ball past the French goalkeeper, putting the score at 3-2 in favour of Argentina. Some believed that Messi could’ve been offside for the goal, but that wasn’t the case.

Some fans also said that after the rebound, when the Argentine captain put the ball in the net once again, some other players from his team were on the playing field, making the goal invalid.

Slamming the goal made by Messi during the extra time, some fans also quoted the FIFA rules, which state, “If, after a goal is scored, the referee realises, before play restarts, that there was an extra person on the field of play when the goal was scored the referee must disallow the goal."

Meanwhile, the goal by Messi was considered legal by the referees, and Argentina ended up putting the match to the draw, eventually leading to penalty shootouts. During the penalties, Argentina ended up winning against France with a 4-2 score.

