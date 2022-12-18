FIFA World Cup 2022: Who will win golden boot if Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe finish on equal goals

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe for the golden boot race

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 golden boot is set to go down to the wire, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both currently level on five goals each. Argentina are set to take on France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18, at Lusail Stadium.

Both Messi and Mbappe will have the chance to add to their respective goals tally in the summit clash, with Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez also close behind with four goals each.

If Messi and Mbappe both score in the final then also they will be tied at the top of the highest scorers tally in FIFA World Cup 2022 edition. So, how will the winner of golden boot be determined?

Who will win FIFA World Cup 2022 if Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe score equal number of goals

While Messi and Mbappe are currently level on five goals each, if neither of them scores in the final, they will remain level at five goals and thus a tiebreaker will decide who will be awarded the golden boot.

The player who has provided more assists will be awarded the golden boot, and by this aspect, Messi has an advantage, having provided 3 assists, while Mbappe has set up two goals for his teammates.

If the two legendary players cannot be separated even after the assists tally, then the player who has needed the fewest minutes to reach his tally of goals.

While Messi has played 570 minutes for Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022, his PSG teammate, Mbappe has only played 477 minutes, so the 23-year-old must provide at least one assist in the final to keep himself in contention for the top prize if he fails to hit the target.