FIFA World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the semi-finals? Check schedule, venue, timings and more

FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

After the quarterfinal matches, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is reaching its completion. Argentina, Croatia, France, and Morocco are the four teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the championship game. Morocco is the first African country to reach the semi-finals.

After 60 matches in three weeks, the action will now move to the semifinals, where last year's losing finalists Croatia will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the first encounter, and France will face Morocco in the second.

France, which won its second FIFA World Cup in Russia four years ago, is trying to become the first team in 60 years to win consecutive World Cups. However, it will not be easy for them because they will face a very tough opponent in the last four matches in the form of Morocco.

Morocco has previously upset world No. 2 Belgium, 2010 World Cup winners Spain (on penalties), and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to become the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals. It would not be surprising if they managed to beat France as well and set another record in Qatar.

Argentina and Croatia have met three times at the World Cup, but this is their first meeting in the knockout rounds. Argentina, which has never been ousted in the World Cup semifinals, is trying to reach the final.

Schedule and venue

Argentina will face Croatia in the first semi-final at Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 14. The second semi-final will be played at Al Bayt Stadium between France and Morocco on December 15.

Live Streaming and Match Timings

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be televised live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also live stream the two thrilling matches on Jio Cinema’s app and website.. The final four matches will start at 12:30 a.m. IST.

