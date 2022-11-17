Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Which football clubs have most players featuring in Qatar?

German champions Bayern Munich have set a new world record of sending the most players to a FIFA World Cup edition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Scenes in Doha, Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 | Photo: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2022 latest news: It is time when football is on everyone’s minds with the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to get underway in Qatar. The world’s favourite footballers have left their club football careers behind for a month and are hoping to bring glory to their nations. The Qatar World Cup has seen a record also broken even before it has started. 

German champions Bayern Munich have set a new world record of sending the most players to a FIFA World Cup edition. 17 players from Bayern will feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 
Of these, seven players – Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala – are part of the Germany squad. Four Bayern players will feature for France - Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman. 

Six other teams will feature a Bayern player each in Qatar. These include Alphonso Davis( Canada), Nouassir Mazraoui (Morocco), Josip Stanisic (Croatia), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) and Sadio Mane (Senegal). 

Bayern Munich have broken the record of 16 players, set by South Korean Seoul Army Club in 1954 and equalled by Manchester City in 2018. 

Apart from Bayern, other clubs with maximum players at the FIFA World Cup 2022 are Manchester City (16), FC Barcelona (16), Qatar’s Al-Sadd SC (15), Manchester United (14), Real Madrid (13), Chelsea (12), Al-Hilal Saudi FC (12), Paris Saint-Germain (11), Juventus (11), Tottenham Hotspur (11), Atletico Madrid (11), Ajax Amsterdam (11) and Borussia Dortmund (11).

