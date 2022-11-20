FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador opening match live in India

Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament.

On Sunday, football fans across the world will witness an exciting contest when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium. The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony at the same venue at 7:30 PM IST, and it will be an exciting game as all spectators are anxiously awaiting the world's largest sporting event.

Qatar will be hoping for a strong start to their FIFA 2022 campaign. Ecuador is ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, whereas Qatar is ranked 50th.

Qatar has never competed in a World Cup before and faces a significant job merely to advance from Group A, which also contains Senegal and the Netherlands. South Africa was the only host nation to fail to advance past the group stage in 2010, thus avoiding that distinction would be a feat in and of itself.

When will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played on Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Where will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match take place?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will begin at 9.30 pm IST on Sunday.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match live broadcast on television in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. Fans can also watch the live streaming on Jio cinema app for free.

Qatar vs Ecuador Possible playing XI

Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

